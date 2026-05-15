The Streamline: Shock over San Diego high school student's arrest on gun charges

Here is what you need to know in the May 15, 2026, Streamline newsletter :

This morning, we have updated details on the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of bringing a loaded gun to a San Diego high school, and the troubling items police say they found at his home.

One month after a super typhoon ravaged islands near Guam, we follow through with a Point Loma teen who’s leading relief efforts boosted by generous donations from ABC 10News viewers.

Could the shopping mall be making a comeback? We explore what’s driving younger shoppers back to in-person retail and how stores are adapting to meet the demand.



THE STREAMLINE

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The Streamline: Friday, May 15

TOP STORY

A 16-year-old Garfield High School student faces a slate of criminal charges after being caught last week with a loaded firearm at the East Village campus, authorities reported.

The student had a gun concealed in his pants when he was taken into custody at the 16th Street school on May 6, according to the San Diego Police Department and campus officials.

Investigators had obtained a warrant for the arrest of the teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, after developing information indicating that he had been supplying firearms to other people and was involved in a recent robbery at a trolley station, the SDPD asserted in an online posting.

During a search of the suspect's home, officers recovered more than 100 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, a handgun magazine and 3D-printed handgun frames and machine-gun conversion devices, according to police.

The boy was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery, and illegal possession and manufacturing of firearms.

SDPD: 16-year-old arrested at San Diego school campus with concealed gun in pants

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

President Trump said China shares his desire to end the conflict with Iran as the two nations concluded a historic summit.

The president noted both countries want to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and that China has agreed not to supply Tehran with military equipment.

“We feel very similar, right? We want that to end, and we don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. We want the straits open,” Trump said.

However, some analysts point out that China is not in a hurry to push Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — and continues to purchase Iranian oil.

During the summit, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced several agreements, including China’s plan to buy 200 Boeing jets, as well as U.S. oil and soybeans.

Trump and Xi find common ground, but Taiwan and Iran still threaten clashes

CONSUMER

Even though Gen Z grew up with smartphones and online shopping, new data shows they’re helping fuel a mall comeback.

WATCH — Scripps News Group’s Jane Caffrey reports on why younger shoppers are rediscovering the in-person experience and how retailers are keeping up:

Gen Z revives the mall and scores bargains while they’re at it

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

One month after Super Typhoon Sinlaku devastated Saipan, a Point Loma teen returned to her birthplace with suitcases full of donated supplies.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen details how Devi Balachandra turned a planned internship trip into a relief mission, bringing help to rural areas still without power and where aid had been slow to arrive:

Point Loma teen travels to Saipan to deliver typhoon relief supplies

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