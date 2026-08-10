The Streamline: San Diego Unified students head back to school

Here is what you need to know in the August 10, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



It’s Back to School time for the San Diego Unified School District, and with the first day of classes comes some major changes students will have to get used to.

Iran is insisting that the U.S. meet its demands in negotiations before the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

Two years after a fire destroyed her home and took her son’s life, a San Marcos mother is finally returning home and sharing the emotional journey of rebuilding her life.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

TOP STORY

Nearly 100,000 San Diego Unified students will return to classes Monday, with some major changes awaiting children going back to school, including revised technology policies.

Following the district's Phone-free School Day policy last year, the district's "Learner-Centered Technology initiative" is intended to change how district-issued devices are used in schools.

District-issued Chromebooks will now have video-streaming platforms such as YouTube blocked unless enabled by teachers for specific instructional activities. Non-instructional gaming platforms will also be blocked and computer carts will be removed from transitional kindergarten classrooms.

Students with Individualized Education Programs, Section 504 Plans, or language-learning needs will continue to receive "appropriate access" to technology, a district statement read.

"Back-to-school is an opportunity to establish healthy routines that help students succeed throughout the year," said Richard Barrera, president of the San Diego Unified Board of Education. "Technology has transformed education in many positive ways, but it works best when it is used with purpose. These changes help ensure our classrooms remain places where students are actively engaged with their teachers, collaborating with classmates, and building the skills they need for success in school and beyond."

District-issued devices will use Blocksi, a digital safety platform that filters inappropriate content.

"Learning doesn't begin by interacting with a screen. It begins with curiosity, meaningful relationships, and engaging face-to-face instruction," said Shana Hazan, trustee of SDUSD's school board. "These changes are designed to ensure technology serves as a tool that supports learning while giving students more opportunities to think critically, collaborate with one another, and build the communication skills they'll use for the rest of their lives."

The existing phone policy prohibits the use of phones during school hours depending on each school's bell schedule. Phone use is permitted before and after school on campus, and high schools will allow use of phones before the first bell, during lunch and passing periods.

Additionally, district leaders said SDUSD will focus on four priorities: student wellness, literacy, mathematics and college and career readiness.

"Every new school year is an opportunity to reimagine what is possible for our students," said Superintendent Fabi Bagula. "This year, we are making meaningful investments in the whole child -- strengthening student wellness, expanding literacy and mathematics achievement, and creating even more opportunities for students to discover their passions and prepare for college, careers, and life. When students feel healthy, supported, challenged, and connected, there is no limit to what they can accomplish."

New efforts will include information campaigns to focus on the importance of sleep, hydration and physical activity to learning, a preschool curriculum designed to nurture early language and literacy development through play and exploration and relaunching the 6th grade middle school math curriculum with a focused approach on integrating online, paper, and hands-on experiences, the district statement read.

"Student wellness is not separate from academic achievement, it makes academic achievement possible," said Susan Barndollar, the district's executive director of nursing and wellness. "Every investment we make in supporting students' physical health, mental health, nutrition, relationships, and sense of belonging helps create classrooms where students are ready to learn and able to reach their full potential."

After years of declining enrollment, SDUSD more than doubled its new enrollment goal for the 2026-27 school year. During the month of July, 1,950 new students enrolled in San Diego Unified schools, adding to the 1,083 students who enrolled during June. The district's goal was to enroll 1,309 new students -- the number of students who have left the district since the 2024-25 school year.

"Every new student who joins San Diego Unified brings new dreams, talents, and possibilities to our schools, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome more than 3,000 new students and their families to our community this year," Bagula said. "Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions a family makes, and we are honored they chose San Diego Unified. From enrollment on, we want every family to feel they belong here. Our educators and staff are ready to welcome each student, provide exceptional learning opportunities, and support them as they learn, grow, and thrive."

According to the California Department of Education, public school enrollment declined by nearly 75,000 students statewide, while the Education Commission of the States reports national public school enrollment has fallen by 1.18 million students over the past five years.

Enrollment remains open throughout the school year. Families interested in enrolling can visit SanDiegoUnified.org/Enroll or call 619-260- 2410 for assistance.

San Diego Unified serves 175 schools from preschool through grade 12.

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

(AP) — An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States met its conditions.

“It is up to the U.S. side to stop and make amends for its illegal and destructive actions,” Esmail Baghaei said Monday, noting the American blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran wants the U.S. to lift the blockade, pay compensation for months of war damage, lift economic sanctions and release Iran's frozen assets. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway that normally carries roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil supplies — has become the war’s most lasting consequence. The impasse has kept energy prices as a major focus of U.S. politics ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Iran is holding separate talks with Oman over transit through the strait, including potentially a temporary shipping corridor. But it has said any actual reopening is contingent on talks with the U.S.

Israel declares closed military zone in Taybeh

Israel's military said Monday it had declared a Christian-majority town in the occupied West Bank a closed military zone to keep out Israeli settlers and other non-residents.

The new tactic is designed to keep Israelis out of Taybeh, which is surrounded by settlements to its east and west and has been subject to arson, vandalism and settlers coming onto private and village property. The order does not apply to Palestinian residents or journalists, who the army said would be allowed unless soldiers determine their presence poses a threat. The army said its troops would detain suspects and disperse gatherings to keep the peace.

The designation comes after months of the army and police struggling to maintain order throughout the territory, where at least 87 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers or soldiers in 2026, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. Parts of Taybeh lie in what's called “Area B” where Israel maintains security control, but residents have complained that the army and police are slow to respond to attacks by extremist settlers.

Yemen provides death toll on Sunday's Houthi attack on Red Sea town

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked a Red Sea port town controlled by government forces on Sunday, killing seven and injuring 30 people. Yemen’s Defense Ministry — which operates under its internationally recognized government — said four military personnel and three civilians were killed.

The attack on Mokha is the latest in one of the largest waves of Houthi strikes on Yemeni military positions and areas held by the Saudi-backed government since a 2022 truce. It comes as threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have renewed focus on the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait at its southern tip. Some shipping has shifted toward that route with Hormuz largely off limits to traffic.

Beekeepers try to restart honey production in Gaza

More than two years of war in Gaza flattened most of the territory and destroyed sectors of the economy, but beekeepers are now beginning to rebuild their businesses.

Before the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the sector was based in agricultural lands near the perimeter of the strip, which today remains under the control of Israel's military. But beekeepers have returned to areas near the Yellow Line that divides the territory and found enough hives to restart honey production. Producers in Gaza City and parts of Jabalia near the line are now maintaining hives to try and provide some income for themselves and their families.

Yet they say their efforts are constrained by Israel's blockade on many items from entering the strip, including ones used for beekeeping.

“The bee sector is an important sector for sustainability, ecological balance and farming,” said Ibrahim al-Dabbeh, the head of the Cooperative Association of Beekeepers.

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

Many families will have a fairly long shopping list for school supplies with school back in session, but if you head to stores without a strategy, supply costs can add up fast.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares practical tips to help families stick to their budget while still picking up those essential school supplies:

Saving money on back-to-school supplies: Tips to stretch your budget this year

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Two years after a devastating fire destroyed her San Marcos home and claimed the life of her son, Opal Jean Thompson is finally moving back in.

While rebuilding the house brought a fresh start, Thompson says returning home without her son will be the hardest part of all. Still, she’s determined to move forward and make the home feel joyful again.

WATCH — After unimaginable loss, Thompson opens the door to her rebuilt home for the first time and shares the emotional journey of starting over:

San Marcos woman returns home 2 years after fire that killed her son, destroyed house

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