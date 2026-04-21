The Streamline: San Diego residents challenge mayor’s budget proposal

Here is what you need to know in the April 21, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Mayor Todd Gloria unveiled his proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget before the full City Council last night, but the plan drew criticism from many community members during public comment.

Meanwhile, new threats are raising concerns about the fate of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran as the ceasefire deadline quickly approaches.

In El Cajon, frustrated residents fed up with speeding and dangerous crashes are taking their concerns straight to city leaders, calling for new measures to help prevent the next serious accident.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, April 21 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, April 21

TOP STORY

During a City Council meeting Monday night, numerous San Diego residents pushed back against Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2027, which includes potential cuts in funding for parks, libraries, and arts programs while keeping police and fire budgets intact.

Gloria said the nearly $120 million deficit requires tough choices to prioritize public safety, infrastructure, and homelessness, but many community members who spoke before the council argued the cuts would hurt families and weaken some important services.

Additionally, some council members raised concerns about fairness and the value of arts and culture.

Gloria defended the plan, but critics have urged the city to find other solutions.

Public hearings will continue into next month before the budget is slated to be finalized in June.

San Diego residents push back on Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget cuts

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two regional officials said Tuesday that the United States and Iran have signaled they will hold a new round of ceasefire talks in Islamabad as a fragile two-week truce was due to expire.

Neither the U.S. nor Iran has publicly confirmed the timing of the talks, with Iranian state television denying any official was already in Pakistan’s capital.

Pakistan-led mediators received confirmation that the top negotiators, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, will arrive in Islamabad early Wednesday to lead their teams in the talks, the officials told The Associated Press.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

A ceasefire that began April 8 was set to expire Wednesday.

Both sides remain dug in rhetorically, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that “lots of bombs” will “start going off” if there’s no agreement before the ceasefire deadline, and Iran’s chief negotiator saying that Tehran has “new cards on the battlefield” that haven't yet been revealed.

The ceasefire seemed likely to be extended if talks resume. White House officials have said that Vance would lead the American delegation, but Iran hasn't said who it might send, and Iranian state television on Tuesday broadcast a message saying that “no delegation from Iran has visited Islamabad … so far.”

Iranian state TV long has been controlled by hard-liners within Iran’s theocracy, and the on-screen alert likely reflects the ongoing internal debate within Iran’s theocracy as it weighs how to respond to the U.S. Navy’s seizure of an Iranian container ship over the weekend.

Story by Munir Ahmed, Jon Gambrell and Samy Magdy, Associated Press

CONSUMER

Soaring jet fuel prices due to the war in Iran, along with staffing shortages and airline route cuts, are driving up travel costs and reducing flight availability across the U.S.

WATCH — Reporter Emily Coffey goes over the various tools you can use to help you find the best air travel deals:





WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A father of two is speaking out about a weekend hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera at an El Cajon intersection.

On Saturday, we reported that the city is weighing a pilot program that would use automated systems to send written warnings to speeding drivers.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with the father who explains why his experience underscores the need for such measures:

Father speaks out after a hit-and-run highlights need for speeding measures

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