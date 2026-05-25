The Streamline: San Diego remembers our fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Here is what you need to know in the May 25, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



This Memorial Day, San Diegans are paying tribute to fallen troops through ceremonies and events across the county.



Meanwhile, in Garden Grove, crews are racing to cool a volatile chemical tank to prevent an explosion.



And here in San Diego, one man is determined to return a Vietnam War medal to its rightful owner.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, May 25 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, May 25

TOP STORY

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Military cemeteries around the region will honor the fallen this Memorial Day with ceremonies and services, while the Padres, SDFC and San Diego Wave all host games.

On Monday, the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., featuring tribute and plaque dedication to United States Marine Corps Cpl. Patrick "Bob" Gallagher.

From Ballyhaunis, Ireland, Gallagher immigrated to Long Island, New York, before enlisting in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. In 1966, Gallagher demonstrated "uncommon valor" when he threw his body over a live grenade to shield his fellow Marines during a surprise attack. Though he survived that act and was awarded the Navy Cross, he was killed in action just days before his tour of duty was set to end, a news release from the memorial read.

"Cpl. Gallagher's journey -- from the shores of Ireland to the jungles of Vietnam -- embodies the "American Story" of service and the enduring pursuit of liberty," said Neil O'Connell, executive director of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association. "As we commemorate 250 years of American independence, Patrick's legacy reminds us that the cause of freedom is a global call, answered by those who believe in the promise of this nation."

Gallagher's legacy lives on with the USS Patrick Gallagher, an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer.

Hospital Corpsman Frank Morelli, U.S. Navy (Ret.), fought alongside Gallagher in Vietnam. He will join members of the Gallagher family who are traveling from Ireland as Gallagher's plaque is dedicated.

Additionally, the San Diego Padres will honor Gallagher during the pregame ceremonies at their Memorial Day game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The tribute will feature a rendition of the National Anthem by Irish performer Máirtín de Cógáin and the colors presented by Gallagher's Camp Pendleton-based 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines.

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial is located at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South.

One of San Diego's busiest, the Metropolitan Transit System will boost bus and Trolley service and on the holiday, MTS will run a Sunday schedule.

Complete details of all routes can be found at sdmts.com/getting-around/service-changes.

Story by City News Service



PINPOINT WEATHER FORECAST

Ava Kershner's Memorial Day Super 7-Day Forecast

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Ethan Swope/AP The streets are empty in Garden Grove, Calif., on Sunday, May 24, 2026, after a storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated on May 21 at an aerospace plastics facility.

A damaged chemical tank in Southern California cracked over the weekend, which authorities were hopeful would relieve pressure and reduce the risk of an explosion.

Some 50,000 residents in Garden Grove, a city of roughly 170,000 about 40 miles (60 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, have been evacuated and are waiting for a resolution. The tank overheated Thursday and began venting vapors, leaving local and state officials scrambling to evade a worst possible scenario at the aerospace company site.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials planned to send in a team overnight to determine if the pressure has been relieved, which would reduce the worst-case scenario of an explosion, Orange County Fire Authority interim chief TJ McGovern said in a video posted late Sunday to the agency's X account.

Atmospheric modeling showed an active leak from the tank as of Sunday night, McGovern said.

Firefighters have repeatedly sprayed the tank with water in an attempt to cool the chemical inside, methyl methacrylate, which is used to make plastic parts. The tank's interior reached 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius) Sunday, an increase of 10 degrees Fahrenheit (5.5 Celsius) since Saturday, according to Democratic state Sen. Tom Umberg.

Fire officials over the weekend discovered the tank had cracked, lowering the potential for a devastating blast.

Officials working to prevent a disaster

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday and said he asked President Donald Trump to issue an emergency declaration to bolster federal support for local and state officials.

The tank at GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems, which makes parts for commercial and military aircraft, holds 6,000 to 7,000 gallons (22,700 to 26,500 liters) of methyl methacrylate used to make plastic parts.

Monitoring tests found air pollution around the evacuation zone was within normal limits and specialized equipment is being used to ensure gas is not released, state and federal environmental officials said Saturday.

The first goal of firefighters is to cool off the chemical inside the tank to prevent a leak or explosion.

Drones were monitoring temperatures at 10-minute intervals to watch for any spikes. Containment barriers have been set up to prevent the chemical from getting into storm drains or reaching creeks or the nearby ocean in the event of a spill, Orange County Fire Authority division chief Craig Covey said on social media.

As the interior temperature rises, methyl methacrylate converts from a liquid to a gas and increases the pressure, according to Purdue University engineering professor Andrew Whelton, who said the crack could mean product or pressure is being released, reducing the chance of explosion.

“Think of a soda can. If you leave it in a hot car it can explode,” Whelton said. “But if you put a hole in the can, the product is released and the can itself doesn’t explode.”

Firefighters are unlikely to consider making a hole in the tank, fearing a spark that might ignite the volatile and flammable gas. An explosion that could spread the chemical over a broad area and send shrapnel flying would be the worst-case scenario, he said.

Dealing with displacement and health concerns

Aerial photos taken by The Associated Press showed streets in the area were empty Sunday, while several evacuation shelters were open. At a high school in neighboring La Palma, people slept in cars or on mats and sleeping bags on the asphalt.

Garden Grove is next to Anaheim, home to Disneyland’s two theme parks, which were not under evacuation orders. Park officials said they were monitoring the situation.

Exposure to methyl methacrylate can cause serious respiratory problems, neurological problems and irritation to the skin, eyes and throat, according to fact sheets about the chemical.

Whelton said if an explosion occurs, it will be crucial to conduct detailed air monitoring specifically for methyl methacrylate and not just generic tests for volatile organic compounds as officials did after a 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which released more than 115,000 gallons (435,000 liters) of vinyl chloride after officials blew open five tank cars and burned the chemical.

Orange County health officials said the chemical is easy to smell and people may notice it over a large area without being harmed.

Residents taking legal action

Some Garden Grove residents filed a class-action federal lawsuit Saturday against GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems, which operates the facility where the tank is located. Lawyers for the residents argued that regardless of what happens, property values in the surrounding community are sure to be impacted.

GKN Aerospace did not comment on the lawsuit but has apologized to residents and businesses forced to evacuate. It said Sunday it was “working around the clock to mitigate the risk of a leak.”

GKN Aerospace agreed in 2025 to pay state regulators more than $900,000 to settle violations involving recordkeeping, permitting issues and nitrogen oxide emissions, according to a report on the South Coast Air Quality Management District website.

Story by Philip Marcelo, Associated Press

CONSUMER

With beef prices up 14.8% year over year, the summer cookout is getting more expensive — but there are ways to keep the grill fired up without overspending.

WATCH — Scripps News Group’s John Matarese talks to a butcher about the ways to save on grilling this summer:

Ways to save on holiday grilling with rising beef prices

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A Mission Hills man is on a heartfelt quest to return a Vietnam War-era Saint Christopher medal engraved with “Dennis” and “Love Vicki” to its rightful family.

WATCH — Reporter Yasmeen Ludy show how Antonio Palma is hoping this piece of history can bring a meaningful connection to loved ones after decades apart:

Mission Hills man seeks help returning Vietnam War-era medal engraved with 'Dennis' and 'Love Vicki'

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