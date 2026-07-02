The Streamline: San Diego prepares for busy roads, skies ahead of July 4 weekend

Here is what you need to know in the July 2, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



San Diegans are bracing for crowded roads and airports as the Fourth of July holiday weekend quickly approaches.

Community members are rallying behind an Allied Gardens church to fight back against hate over a year after the church was targeted by vandals.

Commuting to work is getting expensive, but a new app is helping drivers manage the costs.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, July 2 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, July 2

TOP STORY

WATCH — The Fourth of July travel rush is upon us, and reporter Ryan Hill has the important info you’ll need to know before you hit the roads or head to the airport ahead of the holiday weekend:

Roads and airports expected to be busy ahead of July 4 holiday weekend

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Folarin Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup before being sent off with a red card in the second half, and Malik Tillman converted on a free kick to give the 10-man United States squad a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina to advance to the round of 16.

Balogun dominated the first half with his goal and several other chances that helped the U.S. control the match early but the Americans had to scramble down a man after his foul against Tarik Muharemovic in the 64th minute.

Tillman helped seal the win when he scored on a free kick from just outside the box in the 82nd minute.

USA fans pack San Diego bar to cheer on USMNT's dominant World Cup knockout win

Story by Josh Dubow, AP Sports Writer



CONSUMER

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel has the details on a new tool helping drivers ditch their personal cars and join a carpool to save some cash:

New carpool app RideNeighbor aims to connect commuters and cut travel costs

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

After repeated acts of vandalism targeting its Pride banner, Ascension Lutheran Church in Allied Gardens has raised a permanent Pride flag as a symbol of love, inclusion and resilience.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen shows how community donations helped fund the new flagpole, turning acts of hate into a message of unity and support:

Allied Gardens church raises Pride flag after repeated acts of vandalism

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