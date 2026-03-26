The Streamline: San Diego is 'Friar'd Up' for Padres Opening Day!

Here is what you need to know in the March 26, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, March 26 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, March 26

TOP STORY

Padres fans, rejoice -- it’s Opening Day of the 2026 baseball season! Here is what you need to know about the first Padres game of the season at Petco Park on Thursday.

Opponent: Detroit Tigers (first game of a three-game series)

Starting pitchers: Right-hander Nick Pivetta starts for the Padres, while reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal takes the hill for the Tigers

Game time: Gates to Petco Park open to fans at 11 a.m., with pre-game festivities expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.; first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Tickets: As of Thursday morning, there are still a few open seats available. Additionally, fans can purchase tickets to sit in Gallagher Square. There is still good seat selection for the two remaining weekend games against the Tigers.

Ticket info can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets.

How to watch the game: Today’s game will be broadcast on Padres.TV, available on cable providers Cox (Channel 83); DirecTV (Channel 694-3); AT&T U-Verse (Channel 781 or 1781); and Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443).

Learn more about how you can watch Padres games this season at https://www.mlb.com/padres/schedule/programming.

Fans can listen to all Padres games this season on the radio on 97.3 The Fan.

San Diego Padres

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Congress to end the funding shutdown.

It's resulted in travel disruptions, missed paychecks and even warnings of airport closures.

But lawmakers have yet to resolve the underlying issue of reining in President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement operations.

Senators are expected to vote Thursday on a Republican proposal that would fund the Transportation Security Administration and much of the Department of Homeland Security, except immigration enforcement and removal operations.

But it’s expected to fail.

Democrats argue the GOP plan falls short in putting guardrails on federal officers engaged in immigration sweeps.

Congress is set to leave town by week’s end for recess as calls intensify for an end to the 41-day stalemate.

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

With downtown San Diego expected to be jam-packed for Opening Day, public transportation is highly recommended for fans to get to the ballpark.

Before the game, San Diego Metropolitan Transit System will have three trolley lines running to Petco Park about every 15 minutes — the Green Line, Blue Line and Orange Lines.

MTS

For post-game service, Blue Line trolleys will depart 12th & Imperial Transit Center every 7.5 minutes to San Ysidro and every 15 minutes to UTC. Green Line trolleys will depart 12th & Imperial every 15 minutes, with extra trips as needed from Gaslamp Quarter Station until crowds diminish. Orange Line trolleys will depart 12th & Imperial every 15 minutes.

The MTS has several free Park & Ride lots, located at Old Town Transit Center, Morena/Linda Vista, Grossmont Transit Center, Amaya Drive and El Cajon Transit Center stations, among others.

For fans coming from the North County, the COASTER will also have southbound trains from the Oceanside Transit Center.



WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The City of San Diego’s Special Event parking rates will be in effect this weekend for the Padres’ opening series, and that is expected to present a challenge for fans who prefer to drive to the games.

WATCH — Reporter Karina Vargas follows through with some city leaders and residents who continue to push back against the $10-per-hour pricing:

Padres fans heading to Opening Day will face $10 hourly parking rates

Pre-paid parking lots, such as the Convention Center Garage and Bayfront Hilton Garage, are available for fans. Detailed information can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/ballpark/transportation/by-car.

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