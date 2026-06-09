The Streamline: San Diego City Council set to finalize proposed budget

Here is what you need to know in the June 9, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



The City of San Diego’s budget showdown is nearing its conclusion, with a proposed spending plan that could bring significant cuts to community programs.



We have new details on Monday’s fast-moving brush fire in Sorrento Valley, which prompted evacuations and drew a multi-agency firefighting response.



Meanwhile, temperatures are climbing across San Diego County today as a midweek warm-up begins to take hold.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, June 9 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, June 9

TOP STORY

The San Diego City Council meets today to finalize a budget plan aimed at closing a $118 million deficit.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget includes steep cuts to arts and culture programs, as well as libraries and recreation centers. However, two alternative proposals would restore portions of that funding.

One plan would restore nearly all of the $10 million for arts and culture, including $3 million from the Prebys Foundation to match city investments, $1.3 million for grant programs, and $6 million redirected from hotel tax revenue originally earmarked for the convention center.

Another proposal would restore funding for libraries and recreation centers by canceling a $2 million contract for automated license plate readers.

The camera program has faced some community opposition over surveillance and privacy concerns, though San Diego police Chief Scott Wahl says it’s one of the department’s most vital tools, particularly given staffing shortages.

The budget discussion begins at 1 p.m. today.



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A brush fire that broke out Monday in Sorrento Valley, prompting evacuations and road closures but causing no injuries or structural damage, burned at least 90 acres before the forward rate of spread was stopped.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters responded at 9:20 a.m. to the area of Vista Sorrento Parkway and Sorrento Valley Boulevard, where the brush fire was threatening structures, according to SDFD officials.

Fire departments from throughout the county responded to the fire, according to SDFD spokeswoman Candace Hadley, who said more than 200 firefighters were still on scene by late afternoon Monday.

The fire was 40% contained as of 5 p.m.

At that time, there were 2,200 homes and businesses that were under evacuation orders and another 6,380 under an evacuation warning, Hadley told City News Service.

"There is great coordination from all crews involved in protecting homes," Hadley said. "We train and prepare for this since we are in a year- round fire season. When evacuation orders come leave immediately."

A temporary evacuation point was established at Mandell Weiss Eastgate Park at the intersection of Eastgate Mall and Regents Road.

All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted just after 8 p.m.

Hadley noted that a drone was spotted flying in the area, which could have impacted the ability of firefighting aircraft to drop water on the blaze.

"This can directly impact firefighting operations. When you fly, we can't. Please land your drone immediately and keep the airspace clear so firefighting aircraft can safely support crews on the ground," the SDFD posted on X.

It was unclear if the drone operator was ever located.

Firefighters also had to contend with overhead high-tension power lines in the area of the fire.

At the height of the fire, four helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft were used for aerial drops. Two dozers from Cal Fire remained on the scene Monday afternoon to maintain the fire break.

In addition to the evacuations, police closed streets in the area, including Carmel Mountain Road and Carmel Country Road. Sorrento Valley Boulevard also remained closed.

Story by City News Service



CONSUMER

Online shopping scams are costing consumers hundreds of dollars, and the Better Business Bureau says it’s now their No. 1 complaint.

WATCH — The BBB’s Joe Ducey shows the simple step you have to take before clicking the checkout button to protect your money:



WE FOLLOW THROUGH

After four long years, people in a Mira Mesa neighborhood are finally going to get the park they’ve been promised.

Salk-Maddox Park broke ground in 2022 and it was originally scheduled to open in February 2024.

However, numerous setbacks during the construction delayed the opening.

But now, the builder says the park will be finished in less than a month.

WATCH — Anchor Jared Aarons follows through with a tour of the park to see why it took so long:

Salk-Maddox Park nears completion

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