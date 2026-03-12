The Streamline: Record heat expected to broil San Diego County

Here is what you need to know in the March 12, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

A heat wave is moving into San Diego County, with the potential to deliver record-breaking temperatures. Meteorologist Megan Parry’s microclimate forecasts will help you prepare for a sweltering Thursday.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies across California are on heightened alert over concerns about a possible Iranian drone attack against the West Coast.

In consumer news, after the Supreme Court struck down most of President Trump’s tariffs, many businesses are questioning if — and when — refunds will arrive. Ryan Hill offers a local business perspective on the potential tariff reimbursements.

TOP STORY

Starting today, the San Diego area will get a preview of summer as an unseasonable hot spell descends on the region, forecasters advised.

A strengthening high-pressure atmospheric system combined with winds out of the east will bring widespread record heat toward the end of the workweek. High temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees above average west of the mountains on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Maximum thermometer readings on those two days are likely to reach the low to mid-80s near the coast and the 90s across the inland valleys, tying or breaking records for those dates, the NWS reported. The East County highlands and desert locales will get less dramatic warming, up to about five degrees, meteorologists said.

An NWS heat advisory for coastal and valley communities will be in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday. The weekend will be less toasty but still unusually warm for this time of year, according to the weather service.

Next week, even hotter conditions are expected to arrive, bringing all- time record temperatures for March in some locations, forecasters reported.

Authorities advise the public to prevent heat-related health problems over the period by drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening, taking refuge in air- conditioned spaces if possible and checking in on potentially at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.

Story by City News Service



BREAKING OVERNIGHT

The FBI is warning California law enforcement about a potential Iranian drone attack targeting the West Coast.

ABC News reported the FBI alerted police departments across the state in recent days that Iran – in retaliation for U.S. strikes – could attempt a surprise drone attack launched from a vessel off the coast.

As of now, federal officials said there is no specific or credible threat.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday at a news conference that he's aware of the apparent threat of Iranian drone strikes on California. He said when the war started, he activated the state emergency operations center.

"Drone issues have always been top of mind," Newsom said.

"As it relates to drone strikes, we have been aware of that information," he said. "We have been working collaboratively through the (operations center), which we established right after the war began -- the State Operations Center. Working with the Office of Emergency Services, but also working locally to make sure we transmit any information that we have received."

In a social media post, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said, “The City is aware of reporting indicating Iran allegedly explored using drones for potential attacks in California. There are no known threats to San Diego. SDPD is coordinating closely with regional, state, and federal partners, and we are prepared to respond to any emergency.”

CONSUMER

President Trump's tariffs led to price increases across the board, impacting many businesses and their bottom line.

But there may be some relief on the way after the Supreme Court in February shot down most of the president's tariffs.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

An arrest connected to a shooting on Palomar Mountain is bringing a sense of closure for the victim.

Back in October, ABC 10News interviewed a man who said he was ambushed while sitting in his car. According to the victim, the attacker asked if he was Mexican before opening fire.

