The Streamline: Proposal to revamp Golden Hall in downtown San Diego

Here is what you need to know in the May 11, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

This morning, we’re following an ambitious proposal to transform downtown San Diego’s Civic Center — adding a museum, hotel space, and thousands of new homes.

In La Mesa, Tali Letoi reports on the escalating debate over a plan to ban young e-bike riders, and why some city leaders may now change course before a pivotal vote.

And if your savings feel stalled, Marie Coronel breaks down the “High-5” banking method — a strategy designed to help grow your wealth.



WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, May 11 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, May 11

TOP STORY

San Diego city leaders are set to unveil a bold new vision for Golden Hall on Monday, marking the first step in an ambitious plan to revitalize the entire Civic Center.

Mayor Todd Gloria is partnering with the San Diego Community College District to transform Golden Hall into a vibrant arts and education hub. Plans call for museum space to showcase the Mesa College World Art Collection, new classrooms, performance venues, and housing for students and faculty.

The proposal has already gained backing from the Prebys Foundation and the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

Included in the larger Civic Center overhaul is proposed hotel space and up to 30,000 housing units. Officials project the redevelopment could generate more than 80,000 temporary and permanent jobs.

While the full buildout may take two decades, the Downtown San Diego Partnership says residents could start noticing changes as early as this year.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

An American cruise ship passenger evacuated from the MV Hondius has tested positive for the deadly hantavirus.

The individual was among 17 Americans who arrived in Nebraska overnight after an evacuation flight from Spain. The infected passenger, along with another American showing symptoms, was transferred to a specialized biocontainment unit.

The remaining members of the group are being monitored at a quarantine facility.

Passengers who displayed no symptoms were allowed to return home but must self-monitor for 42 days. They were also offered the option to remain at the Nebraska quarantine center.

2 passengers test positive for hantavirus after cruise ship evacuation

CONSUMER

It’s a common problem for many people, but some financial experts say the secret to saving more money might actually be opening more bank accounts.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how the “High-5” banking method could help you stack up some serious cash:

Unique strategies to help you save money

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A move to ban e-bikes for children under 12 in La Mesa hit a speed bump when one city councilmember changed her mind.

WATCH — East County reporter Tali Letoi follows through with city leaders and parents who are asking the City of La Mesa to backpedal on their decision:

Families speak out as La Mesa revisits e-bike crackdown

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