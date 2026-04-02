The Streamline: President Trump delivers first address to the nation on Iran war

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the Apr. 2, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

President Trump delivered his first address to the nation on the Iran war, touting the success of U.S. operations, saying the U.S. will keep hitting Iran "very hard," and that the war is nearing completion. President Trump did not provide an update about negotiations with Iran.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide Unit has identified the victims from a suspicious house fire in San Marcos that resulted in their deaths as 73-year-old Michael Austin and his wife, 72-year-old Kathryn Austin.

Following record temperature highs in parts of the county, and with some scattered showers on Wednesday, today is expected to be the coolest day of the week.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Apr. 2 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Apr. 2

TOP STORY

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said U.S. forces will “finish the job” in Iran soon as “core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” offering a full-throated defense of the war Wednesday night in his first national address since the conflict began more than a month ago.

He used his platform before a wide audience to tout the success of the U.S. operations and argue that all of Washington’s objectives have so far been met or exceeded, but said Iran would continue to face a barrage of attacks in the short term.

“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks,” Trump said. “We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

But Trump also spent much of an address that lasted just under 20 minutes repeating many things he had already said in recent weeks and providing few new details. The speech appeared unlikely to move the needle of public sentiment at a time when polling shows many Americans feel the U.S. military has gone too far in Iran and as gas and oil prices remain high.

The effect on global financial markets was more immediate, with oil rising more than 4% and Asian stocks falling after Trump's comments about the U.S. continuing to hit Iran hard.

“Tonight, I’m pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” Trump said. He also acknowledged American service members who had been killed and added, “We are going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast. We’re getting very close.”

The president didn’t mention the possibility of sending U.S. ground troops into Iran. Nor did he reference NATO, the trans-Atlantic alliance he has railed against for not helping the U.S. secure the critical Strait of Hormuz, where a chokehold by Iran has sent energy prices soaring.

He also didn't say anything about negotiations with Iran or bring up his April 6 deadline for Iran to reopen the waterway or face severe retaliation from the U.S.

Story by AP

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A husband and wife in their 70s killed in a suspected arson fire at their house in San Marcos have now been identified.

Deputies assigned to the San Marcos Patrol Station responded at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Lacebark Street, near Fulton Road and Woodland Parkway, to reports regarding a residential fire,

according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The responding deputies discovered that the home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

San Marcos Fire Department firefighters located two dead individuals inside a second-floor room, and the sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit was sent to the location to conduct a ''comprehensive investigation'' into the origin of the fire.

Homicide detectives have since assumed the investigation and took 33-year-old Luis Alvarado of San Marcos into custody on suspicion of two counts of murder and arson. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

The two victims were identified as 73-year-old Michael Austin and his wife, 72-year-old Kathryn Austin.

Anyone with information regarding the fire or suspect was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Calls made after business hours can be directed to 858-868-3200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

CONSUMER

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WATCH — ABC 10News Marie Coronel has the hidden risks and price you could pay for playing:

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WE FOLLOW THROUGH

WATCH — Anchor Max Goldwasser follows through with an Iranian immigrant who says President Trump's address on Iran doesn't match reality:

Trum,p Iran address reax

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