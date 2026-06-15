The Streamline: Police investigating Downtown homicide; U.S. & Iran announce peace agreement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the June 15, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

The San Diego police department is investigating a homicide in the Downtown area after at least one person died overnight.

The U.S. and Iran say they have reached a peace deal. Once it's signed, it means the Strait of Hormuz opens and the U.S. naval blockade is lifted.

Father's Day is around the corner, and a new report shows consumer spending is expected to hit a record high this year.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, June 15 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, June 15

TOP STORY

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States and Iran reached an initial agreement Monday that would extend their shaky ceasefire and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but significant challenges remain, including whether Israel will continue its offensive in Lebanon.

Details of the agreement were not immediately released, but it appeared that it would not be implemented until it is signed, which mediator Pakistan said would happen Friday in Geneva. Until then, shipping will likely remain restricted in the strait, which is a crucial passage for the world’s oil and gas and the closure of which has sparked a global energy crisis.

Israel’s defense minister said Monday that the country wouldn’t withdraw from land seized in Lebanon, where Israel is fighting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group. Israel joined the U.S. in launching the war on Feb. 28, but it is not party to the deal. A spokesman in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel will continue to defend itself against any threat to its security.

That alone could scupper the deal, since Iran has insisted any agreement to end the war include an end to the fighting in Lebanon.

But the agreement also faces other major challenges. It gives just 60 days to decide what to do about Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and its nuclear program — which the U.S. and Israel worry could be used to build an atomic weapon, despite Tehran’s insistence that it is peaceful. It took years for Iran and world powers to negotiate a 2015 agreement to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program.

President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from that accord in his first term, setting the stage for the tensions that culminated in the current war.

Despite the uncertainties, world leaders from Europe to China welcomed the deal to end a conflict that has killed thousands across the Middle East, including the top leaders of Iran’s theocracy, and raised the prices of fuel, food and other basic goods far beyond the region.

Still, some expressed concern that the deal would actually come about: Luxembourg’s foreign minister, Xavier Bettel, noted: “It’s a long time till Friday.”

Story by the Associated Press

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

San Diego police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead in the Downtown area.

Police say this happened around 12:48 a.m. at West C Street and Union Street.

This is a developing story and ABC 10News is working to gather more details.

CONSUMER

Father's Day is coming up, and a new report suggest families are planning to spend billions of dollars this weekend.

WATCH — ABC 10News reporter Ryan Hill explains why spending is hitting record highs despite inflation:

Father's Day Spending

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A 12-year-old girl fighting leukemia is getting back to a more normal life after more than a year of treatment.

WATCH — Reporter Olivia Gonzalez Britt follows through as the young girl hit a major milestone and was able to get back to school:

Alexia Martinez leukemia battle

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