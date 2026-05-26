The Streamline: Point Loma fatal stabbing under investigation; documents reveal more about mosque shooter

Here is what you need to know in the May 26, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



We’re learning disturbing new details — including warning signs from a year before — about one of the gunmen in last week’s deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.



Neighbors are rallying behind the family of the late owner of Escondido’s so-called “Trump house.”



Joe Ducey from the Better Business Bureau shares how to avoid costly email phishing scams.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, May 26 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, May 26

TOP STORY

Newly obtained court documents reviewed by Team 10 reveal that one of the gunmen in the May 18 deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego displayed troubling warning signs more than a year before the attack.

According to the records, suspect Caleb Vazquez had dressed up as notorious killers linked to mass shootings. At age 17, he admitted to dressing as Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.

The documents also stated that Vazquez attended class at High Tech High in Chula Vista dressed as the fictional TV serial killer Dexter.

In January 2025, Chula Vista police conducted a welfare check after the then-17-year-old told a friend not to attend school the next day. That incident and other concerns led to Vazquez being placed under a 72-hour mental health hold.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said these behaviors reflect a broader, nationwide trend in teenage mass violence.

“They become oriented surrounding their race. They become very hateful toward anybody that isn't their race or religious group, and they find and target individuals to hate. And that's what you're seeing here,” Coffindaffer said.

Police obtained a Gun Violence Restraining Order against Vazquez in 2025, but a judge dismissed it two weeks later.

Mosque shooter dressed up as mass killers

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

San Diego police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in a Point Loma shopping center early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Midway Towne Center on West Point Loma Boulevard just after midnight following a reported altercation in the parking lot near the Barons Market.

Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment but died after arrival, police said.

The person suspected in the stabbing left the scene in a vehicle. Descriptions of the suspected attacker or the vehicle were not immediately available.

CONSUMER

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau shows the easy ways to spot phishing emails aimed at stealing your money:





WE FOLLOW THROUGH

After several days in the ICU, Kerry Sheron, the owner of an Escondido home known as the “Trump house,” died from injuries sustained in an attack outside of the home.

WATCH — Reporter Ava Kershner follows through with friends and neighbors who are showing support for the family and how they are remembering Sheron:

Escondido man dies days after being attacked outside of home

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