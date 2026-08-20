The Streamline: Parents critical of plan to relocate Del Sur Elementary students

Here is what you need to know in the August 20, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Frustrated parents of Del Sur Elementary students are demanding answers from Poway Unified School District after mold issues delayed the start of the school year.

Crews gained the upper hand overnight on a brush fire that broke out in far East County.

Marie Coronel spells out the simple ways college students can save money on expensive textbooks.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Aug. 20 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Aug. 20

TOP STORY

Parents packed a Poway Unified School District meeting last night, demanding answers about mold concerns that shut down Del Sur Elementary School and caused students to miss a week of classes.

As the district works to address the mold spore issue, Del Sur Elementary students will be relocated to Stone Ranch Elementary School — a move many families say they are unhappy with.

During Wednesday's meeting at Del Norte High School, district officials outlined plans for Del Sur Elementary students to begin their school year at Stone Ranch Elementary on Monday, Aug. 24. The district also confirmed that at least four classes will be held at the nearby Boys & Girls Club.

The district hopes students will be able to return to Del Sur Elementary by Sept. 21.

Officials said classroom assignments would be shared Friday and that they were still finalizing drop-off and pick-up plans.

Many parents raised concerns about how a typical school day would function with students from two schools sharing one campus.

However, the biggest concern centered on how the district plans to resolve the mold problem.

One parent said, “We are very concerned that we still haven't identified a root cause, that has not been shared, and this just continues to be a problem where they go and they clean it up, but then it all comes back again.”

“I'm not sure the one month is enough time to clean everything up and then fix everything, but hopefully they can just really find a solution,” another parent added.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

A wildfire in the far East County that blackened 93 acres was 25% contained as of early Thursday morning.

The Dehesa 7 Fire erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday off the 6100 block of Dehesa Road, west of Tavern Road and about a mile north of Sycuan Casino in the unincorporated Dehesa community, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities directed residents in locations closest to the burn zone to clear out immediately and advised people living somewhat farther away to prepare to vacate their homes on short notice.

A temporary evacuation shelter was in operation at Viejas Casino in Alpine.

By 4:45 p.m., crews had "managed the fire aggressively and slowed the rate of spread from dangerous to slow, making excellent progress," according to a statement from the agency.

As of shortly before 5:30 p.m., firefighters had halted the spread of the blaze and had the smoldering burn area roughly 5% contained by firebreaks. No structural damage or injuries were reported.

With the spread halted and lines of cleared vegetation around 25% of the fire, officials lifted all evacuation orders and warnings at 6:18 p.m. and lifted all road closures at 6:10 p.m. Crews planned to work through the night extending containment lines.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

Story by City News Service



CONSUMER

It’s the high cost of higher education: Many college students are paying more than $1,200 a year for textbooks alone.

WATCH — Consumer Reporter Marie Coronel shares simple ways students can get the books they need while keeping more cash in their pockets:

Best ways to save money on college textbooks

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

After years of flooding and erosion threatening their La Mesa home, a family is finally getting relief as the city begins replacing a deteriorating dirt ditch with a new concrete drainage system.

The long-awaited project is designed to prevent future storm damage and restore peace of mind for the homeowners.

WATCH — East County Reporter Tali Letoi has more details on the construction now underway to stop the damage before the next big storm hits:

La Mesa family gets relief as city begins fixing long-standing drainage problem

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