Here is what you need to know in the June 12, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Fire crews responded after multiple hangars caught fire at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport early Friday morning.

Southcrest residents who knew a man who’s accused of killing four people are in shock after authorities announced murder charges against their former neighbor.

El Cajon neighbors are seeing progress as city leaders move forward with safety improvements aimed at reducing crashes along the busy roadway.

Warm weather continues to impact San Diego County.

THE STREAMLINE

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The Streamline: Multiple hangars catch fire at Montgomery-Gibbs Airport

TOP STORY

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Southcrest residents who knew a man who’s accused of killing four people are in shock after authorities announced murder charges against their former neighbor.

“We knew him because he was a staple,” said Patty, who lives steps away from Dwight Rhone’s former residence on Newton Avenue.

Patty asked us not to use her last name but agreed to tell us about her interactions with Rhone, 74.

“He always wanted to braid my hair because I had my hair down to my knees. He always wanted to do my hair,” she said.

Charges against suspected serial killer stun neighbors

FULL STORY: ‘He was really nice’: Charges against suspected serial killer stun neighbors



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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fire crews responded after multiple hangars caught fire at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport early Friday morning.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the blaze ignited around 3:45 a.m. Firefighters were able to quickly respond, arriving at 3:52 a.m.

According to the department, a total of 69 personnel were assigned to the 2-alarm fire.

CONSUMER

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WE FOLLOW THROUGH

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — For years, residents living along Jamacha Road in El Cajon have dealt with the dangers of speeding traffic, frequent crashes, and in some cases, vehicles slamming into homes.

Now, after repeated community concerns and years of incidents, neighbors are seeing progress as city leaders move forward with safety improvements aimed at reducing crashes along the busy roadway.

El Cajon residents along Jamacha Road welcome city's safety improvements after years of crashes

FULL STORY: El Cajon residents along Jamacha Road welcome city's safety improvements after years of crashes

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