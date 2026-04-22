The Streamline: More help in fight to stop the South Bay sewage stench

Here is what you need to know in the April 22, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Just hours after President Trump extended a ceasefire, Iran launched an attack and seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz — a move that could threaten the fragile truce.

In the South Bay, toxic air levels have hit record highs, but Adam Campos reports on new reinforcements in the fight to finally clearing the stench.

And with financial aid deadlines looming, consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares where high school seniors can find free money for college and how to apply.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, April 22 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, April 22

TOP STORY

The war with Iran is hitting home in San Diego County, with families anxious for deployed servicemembers and others desperate to reach loved ones in Iran.

Amid a near-total internet blackout imposed by the Iranian government, one San Diego woman is grappling with the stress of being cut off from her family and the fear of escalating attacks.

Local woman fears for family's safety in Iran amid national internet blackout

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, intensifying its assault on shipping in the waterway crucial to global energy supplies and complicating already faltering efforts to bring the United States and Iran together for talks to end the war.

The attacks were carried out by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, according to Iranian media, which reported that the force seized two of the ships and was bringing them to Iran.

That amounted to an escalation by Iran’s leaders, who appear poised to drive a harder bargain with American negotiators after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran that had been due to expire Wednesday.

Despite the extension, Trump also seemed to dig in, saying the U.S. would continue to blockade Iranian ports.

That set the stage for continued disruption to traffic in the strait, through which 20% of the world’s oil and natural gas pass in peacetime, even if the ceasefire largely holds.

Already the conflict has sent gas prices skyrocketing far beyond the region and raised the cost of food and a wide array of other products. The longer the strait remains closed, the more severe and widespread the effects will be — and the longer it will take the economy to bounce back.

Three ships come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran opened fire on a container ship in the strait on Wednesday morning, and a second was attacked a short time later, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center.

Iranian state television later reported that the ships were both attacked by the Revolutionary Guard and were in the force's custody and being taken to Iran.

The semiofficial Nour News, Fars and Mehr news agencies then reported the Guard attacked a third vessel, which it said had become “stranded” on the Iranian coast, without elaborating.

There have been more than 30 attacks on ships in the Mideast since the war began Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

It's not clear when talks will restart

Iran’s ability to restrict traffic through the strait — which leads from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean — has proved a major strategic advantage.

While the ceasefire means that American and Israeli airstrikes have stopped in Iran — and Tehran’s missiles no longer target Israel and the wider Middle East — the attacks in the strait and earlier American interdictions of Iranian ships show the maritime threat remains.

Without any diplomatic agreement, those attacks will likely deter ships from even attempting to pass through the waterway, and further squeeze global energy supplies. Wednesday's attacks saw Brent crude oil, the international standard, spike to nearly $100 a barrel, up more than 35% since the war started.

As the assaults unfolded, Iran's Revolutionary Guard vowed to “deliver crushing blows beyond the enemy’s imagination to its remaining assets in the region.”

The night before, hard-line supporters of Iran’s theocracy held rallies in which the Guard showed off missiles and launchers — a sign of defiance to Israel and the U.S., which devoted much of their airstrike campaign to destroying the county’s ballistic missile arsenal.

It’s not clear when talks might restart. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei acknowledged Trump’s ceasefire extension in comments reported Wednesday by Iranian state television but did not specifically say Tehran was ready to attend a new round of talks.

Earlier, Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, the head of the Iranian mission in Egypt, told The Associated Press that no delegation would go to Pakistan until the U.S. lifts its blockade.

Two Pakistani officials told the AP that Islamabad is still waiting to hear from Tehran on when it will send a delegation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

One killed in drone attack in Lebanon

In Lebanon, where fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah broke out after the U.S. and Israel launched their initial strikes, the state-run National News Agency said a morning Israeli drone strike on the village of Jabbour killed one and wounded two others.

Israel’s military denied that it had attacked the area.

A 10-day ceasefire went into effect in Lebanon on Friday, but there have been several Israeli strikes and Hezbollah claimed its first attack on Tuesday.

Since the war started, at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran, according to authorities. More than 2,290 people has been killed in Lebanon, 23 people have died in Israel and more than a dozen have died in Gulf Arab states. Fifteen Israeli soldiers in Lebanon and 13 U.S. service members throughout the region have been killed.

Story by Jon Gambrell and David Rising, Associated Press

CONSUMER

Local high school seniors facing college acceptance deadlines are scrambling to cover costs not covered by financial aid.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel details the options that students are being urged to explore to avoid taking on heavy debt:

How students can cover leftover college costs and avoid heavy debt

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

South Bay residents are still grappling with the relentless sewage crisis, and new research underscores their mounting worries.

Fresh data from UC San Diego researchers reveal that hydrogen sulfide levels exceeded California’s safety limits for nearly half of March and April.

WATCH — Adam Campos talks to a renowned researcher who is joining local teams to find a solution to solve the smell:

Top researcher on pollutants experiences South Bay sewage crisis in-person

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