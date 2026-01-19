The Streamline: San Diego marks MLK Jr. Day; what to know about pet insurance

Good Monday morning!

Today, San Diego honors the life and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. with several celebrations around the county.

In breaking news from overnight, homicide detectives were called San Diego’s Grant Hill neighborhood after two people were found down in the area.

If you find yourself at the vet a lot, pet insurance may help you save thousands of dollars. Consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down what you need to know before you select a plan.

We also have the Weekend Wrap-Up for the stories you may have missed the past couple of days, the latest microclimate forecasts to help you plan your work week, and more news you can use in the January 19 edition of your Streamline newsletter:

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Jan. 19 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, Jan. 19

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

A homicide investigation was launched early Monday morning after two people were found down in San Diego’s Grant Hill neighborhood.

San Diego police officers were dispatched to 150 27th Street, near the Commercial Street trolley station, just after midnight due to reports of two people down on the street.

ABC 10News learned responding officers discovered shell casings on the ground.

SDPD officials did not release any additional information on the incident.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TOP STORY

San Diego-area residents can honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in various ways Monday on the federal holiday that memorializes the slain civil-rights leader.

Alliance San Diego will host the 38th annual All Peoples Celebration at the Balboa Park Activity Center. The celebration is themed "Choose Courage," and will feature keynote speaker B.A. Parker, co-host of NPR's "Code Switch," as well as live performances from transcenDance Youth Arts, Olivia Mercedes and J. Pierre.

The alliance will also present a posthumous award to Viet Mai, a poet and educator, for his "extraordinary public service and his unrelenting commitment to build the Beloved Community envisioned by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

"This year ... we invite you to 'Choose Courage,' to decide, with intention, to do what is right even when fear and opposition are loud," said Miesha Rice, the advancement director of Alliance San Diego.

"Now more than ever, our voices must rise above hesitation. We must claim our dignity and echo the truth that any attack on one, is an attack on us all."

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Balboa Park Activity Center at 2145 Park Blvd.

Also Monday, California residents and visitors will receive free vehicle day-use entry to participating California state parks.

The free-admission day is made possible by the California State Parks Foundation.

"California State Parks is grateful to the California State Parks Foundation for making this MLK Day access possible," said Armando Quintero, director of California State Parks. "Partnerships like this help remove barriers and ensure more Californians can experience the natural and cultural treasures that belong to all of us."

San Diego County parks participating include:

-- Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

-- Border Field State Park

-- Cardiff State Beach

-- Carlsbad State Beach

-- Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

-- Palomar Mountain State Park

-- San Elijo State Beach

-- San Onofre State Beach

-- San Pasqual Battlefield State Historic Park

-- Silver Strand State Beach

-- South Carlsbad State Beach

-- Tijuana Estuary National Park Point of Interest

-- Torrey Pines State Beach

-- Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

In addition, the WorldBeat Cultural Center will host its 37th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration, held at noon at the Worldbeat Center in Balboa Park, 2100 Park Blvd.

The free, all-ages event will feature a full slate of live musical performances, guest speakers, and craft vendors from noon until 6 p.m.

Outside of the festivities, numerous city and county offices and other county-owned facilities such as family resource centers, library branches, county public health clinics, and animal shelters will be closed Monday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed Monday:

-- Fallbrook Community Center

-- Lakeside Community Center

-- Spring Valley Community Center

-- Spring Valley Gymnasium

-- Valley Center Community Hall

-- Adams Park Pool

On Monday, MTS services will have normal weekday operating schedules.

MLK Day, observed on the third Monday of January, began in 1986 under President Ronald Reagan. In 1994, President Bill Clinton ordered MLK Day as a day of service. King's actual birthday was Jan. 15, 1929. Monday marks the 97th anniversary of his birth. He was shot and killed by an assassin on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39.

Story by City News Service

CONSUMER

Pet insurance can offer peace of mind when a veterinarian visit is necessary, but policyholders are urged to read the fine print before buying.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows why pet insurance might not always cover what you expect and the surprising gaps you need to watch for:

Pet insurance can help cover costly vet bills, but owners urged to read the fine print

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A Lakeside family is reeling after New Year's Day rains flooded their entire home, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and the loss of irreplaceable memories.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with the family as they try to recover from the holiday storm that turned their lives upside down:

Lakeside family begins recovery after New Year's Day rains flood entire home

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: