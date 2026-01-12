The Streamline: Community steps up after flood impacts downtown shelter

Good Monday morning!

This morning, we’re following through with the community’s incredible response after people were flooded out of a downtown San Diego homeless shelter on New Year’s Day.

Plus, financial markets took a tumble overnight after the Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

We also have the Weekend Wrap-Up for the stories you may have missed the past couple of days, the latest microclimate forecasts to help you plan your work week, and more news you can use in the January 12 edition of your Streamline newsletter:

After New Year’s Day, a flood forced hundreds of people out of the Alpha Project shelter in downtown San Diego, with many losing everything they owned.

In response, community members have stepped up in a big way to help with the recovery efforts, providing items from clothes and toiletries to food and medical the supplies.

The Alpha Project now has a month’s worth of supplies ready to go, thanks to the generosity of the community.

Many who have stayed at the shelter off Newton Avenue lost some, if not all, of their belongings and are now staying at the municipal gym in Balboa Park.

Alpha Project Assistant Program Manager Ryan Nelson said the community response has been overwhelming, and he told ABC 10News, "Yeah, the response has been awesome. I mean, I was just, I was just floored by the amount of people that are coming by and they're just like, hey, not only is this an opportunity for my husband to clean out his closet, finally, or clean out the garage, but this is an opportunity for us to give back."

There’s still no timetable as to when anyone can return to the Newton Avenue shelter location, but in the meantime, the Alpha Project is still taking donations at the Recital Hall in Balboa Park (2130 Pan American W Rd.) every day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The organization is asking for some specifics such as big and tall and plus-size items.

For more information, visit https://alphaproject.org.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Sunday the Department of Justice has served the central bank with subpoenas and threatened it with a criminal indictment over his testimony this summer about the Fed’s building renovations.

The move represents an unprecedented escalation in President Donald Trump’s battle with the Fed, an independent agency he has repeatedly attacked for not cutting its key interest rate as sharply as he prefers.

The renewed fight will likely rattle financial markets Monday and could over time escalate borrowing costs for mortgages and other loans.

The subpoenas relate to Powell’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee in June, the Fed chair said, regarding the Fed’s renovation of two office buildings.

DOJ launches investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell

If a business closes or files for bankruptcy, there are a lot of customers left wondering if they’re getting refunds or the items that they purchased.

A former San Diego police SWAT commander is weighing in on a deadly shooting in Minneapolis that has divided the nation, offering his law enforcement perspective on whether the use of lethal force was justified.

