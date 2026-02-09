The Streamline: Monday, February 9, 2026

Good Monday morning!

Here's what's happening to start the work week in your Streamline newsletter:

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Feb. 9 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

2/9/2026 Streamline

TOP STORY

Museums and organizations want a full repeal of paid parking at Balboa Park. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced on Friday that residents in the City of San Diego will have free parking in certain lots.

The City Council will discuss priorities for next year's budget today, given the current $107 million deficit. And the paid parking program is falling short in helping close the deficit by nearly $9 million.

Free parking for city residents begins on March 2, and there will also be reduced enforcement hours for parking, which will now end at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

WATCH — Reporter Dani Miskell takes a look at the drop in customers going to Balboa Park's restaurants:

balboa parking

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DESCANSO (CNS) - A motorcycle rider who was being pursued by law enforcement was killed in a crash in the Descanso community in southeastern San Diego County, authorities said today.

The crash was reported at 9:16 p.m. Sunday at Merigan Fire Road and Viejas Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A "state parks sergeant" told the CHP they were pursuing the motorcycle before the crash.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP stated. The person's name, age and gender were not released.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

CONSUMER

With Valentine's Day coming up, the price for love is going up, but there are still ways to save while shopping for flowers.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel talks with a florist on where to find the deals:

Valentines Flower Cost

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Jonathan Hughes, a San Diego man, is battling progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease. But despite being in a wheelchair, Jonathan has a goal to do the Hungry Dog Dash 5k.

WATCH — Reporter Yasmeen Ludy follows through with John as his loved ones helped him cross the finish line:

NEWwft runner dying wish

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: