The Streamline: San Diego leaders to weigh immigration enforcement resolution

The San Diego City Council will meet Monday to consider a resolution opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics.

Over the past few weeks, hundreds of people have participated in protests against ICE tactics in San Diego, as part of a nationwide demonstration calling for no school, no work and no shopping to send a clear message about immigration enforcement.

Three San Diego City Council members are announcing a resolution that opposes what they call "unnecessarily aggressive and excessive tactics" by federal agents. The resolution puts immigration enforcement under the microscope when it comes to ICE activity in San Diego and neighboring cities.

Councilmember Marni von Wilpert has made her stance on recent immigration enforcement very clear and is calling on local leaders to take action.

"I am calling on every city in the jurisdiction, including Escondido, not to allow ICE to use our city facilities to do weapons training when it's unclear whether ICE understands how to operate," von Wilpert said.

According to ABC 10News' reporting partners at KPBS, a new breakdown shows most ICE arrests in the area involve people with no criminal record. The data starts in May 2025, when the Trump administration enforced a quota of 3,000 arrests a day. The analysis shows those arrested without any criminal record, those with pending criminal charges, and convicted criminals.

Advocates say this data raises serious questions about how and where ICE is conducting enforcement operations in local neighborhoods.

"They were at that apartment complex questioning people as they came out of the gym. Home Depot and Smart & Final — they were staging behind the apartments back there is what I understand," said local advocate Sarah Barrett.

Backers of the resolution say those types of operations underscore the need for limits on how city resources and facilities can be used by federal immigration agents. Opponents argue the city has little control over federal enforcement and warn against any action that could impact public safety.

The City Council is expected to hear public comment before taking any action on the resolution.

Barry Reeger/AP Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 140th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil, the legendary groundhog that lives in a tree stump in rural Pennsylvania, has issued the most highly anticipated weather forecast of the season: six more weeks of winter.

The groundhog’s forecast was announced Monday by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club in rural Pennsylvania.

When Phil sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. If he hadn’t seen his shadow, that would have foretold the early arrival of spring.

The event at Gobbler’s Knob dates back over a century and has ties to ancient European farming traditions. The festivities have grown since the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day."

Today marks the beginning of National News Literacy Week, and every year there’s a new theme we follow — this year, it’s surrounding artificial intelligence.

At E.W. Scripps, artificial intelligence isn't about creating viral content or chasing social media engagement.

WATCH — Reporter Adam Racusin explains how we've integrated AI as a powerful tool to enhance our journalism and better serve our communities:

How Scripps uses AI as a newsroom assistant while keeping journalists in control

The big game is less than a week away and there are plenty of deals at grocery stores to help you save on your game day feast.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel draws up a few plays that can help you celebrate Super Bowl Sunday without breaking the bank:

How to enjoy the Super Bowl without breaking your budget

KGTV

The first fresh and locally owned grocery store in the South Bay finally opened its doors over the weekend.

With a big crowd waiting in anticipation, a grand opening ceremony was held Saturday for the Suncoast Market Co-op on 600 Palm Ave. in Imperial Beach.

The store offers fresh local and organic products, and because it is a co-op, customers can also buy ownership stakes in the business and get discounts or rebates.

One customer said the store was worth the wait, telling ABC 10News, "We don’t really have a whole of stuff in town, so this is something that will definitely benefit the community of IB.”

The Suncoast Market Co-op has 25 employees, and store leaders say the market should add about $6.5 per year to the Imperial Beach economy.

