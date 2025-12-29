The Streamline: Busy day for travelers; San Diego prepares for another storm

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, edition of the Streamline newsletter:

WEEKEND WRAP-UP:

THE STREAMLINE:

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Dec. 29 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, Dec. 29

TOP STORY:

The Transportation Security Administration says Monday will be one of the busiest days of the holiday season as millions of people across the nation board flights to return home from Christmas time off or to head out for the New Year.

However, winter storms in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest could potentially cause problems for travelers.

In San Diego, another storm is expected to hit the region on New Year’s Eve, creating possible issues for travelers locally.

San Diego International Airport officials are advising travelers to arrive for flights early and frequently check with airlines for possible delays or cancellations.

Check flight status at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status

Additionally, travelers with gifts are being asked to make sure they are unwrapped.

For those heading to San Diego International to pick up or drop off, the busiest times curbside will be between 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:



Arrive at least two hours early to avoid the busiest times

Be aware of roadway changes: A new on-airport roadway now directs westbound drivers on North Harbor Drive to Terminals 1 and 2

Make parking reservations at san.org/parking

Use the SAN Pass Program to meet travelers at the gate, send off a traveler or explore the airport's restaurants, shops, and art without a boarding pass

Take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off is at 12:20 a.m.

Have family or friends drop you off or use ride-hailing services

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

President Trump over the weekend said Russia and Ukraine are potentially closing in on an agreement to end their war.

The president met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida and spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, according to multiple reports.

Zelenskyy’s proposed 20-point plan includes stronger security guarantees and a de-militarized zone in contested regions of Ukraine.

READ MORE: https://www.10news.com/world/europe/trump-says-he-believes-russia-ukraine-peace-negotiations-have-entered-the-final-stages

CONSUMER:

If you're in the market to buy a car, experts say December is the month to do it. Car shoppers currently have the upper hand as dealerships and lenders compete to close out the year strong.

Karl Albright, the general manager of National City Auto Center, says there are numerous opportunities for buyers to secure better deals right now.

"There are a lot of specials going on. We've got banks fighting for their financing because everyone wants to close out the year strong. Dealers want to close out all their incentives and get everything done because whatever you don't use by the end of the year, it's a new budget next year," Albright said.

However, getting the best price requires preparation before stepping onto the dealership lot. Shoppers should know what type of car they're looking for, research pricing, and establish a clear budget.

WATCH — ABC 10News consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down data from Kelly Blue Book and gives insight on how to strategically run credit checks:

December offers best car buying deals as dealers push year-end sales

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Roofers and tree removal companies across San Diego County worked overtime following the Christmas Eve storm, assessing damage and preparing homes for incoming rain.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through as crews scramble to get ready for another storm:

San Diegans prepare for more possible downed trees as next storm approaches

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: