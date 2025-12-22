The Streamline: Get ready for holiday traffic; emergency housing program set to end

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Expect roads in San Diego and across Southern California to be very busy today with the record-breaking holiday travel season fully underway.

AAA predicts nearly 9 million Southern Californians to drive to their destination during the holidays, with San Diego once again one of the top destinations. Other popular places include Las Vegas and Orange County.

With that many people hitting the roads, the risk of collisions and serious accidents goes up.

California Highway Patrol Officer Esteban Hernandez said the agency made 308 DUI-related arrests, issued over 3,800 traffic citations, and recorded 20 deadly crashes around the state during the Christmas travel period in 2024.

“We're asking drivers to slow down, buckle up, and do not drive distracted or impaired. And it's actually about half of our fatal crashes, so nearly 50% are as a result of not wearing a seatbelt. Take those few extra seconds and make sure you buckle up before you drive,” Hernandez said.

When is the worst traffic day in Southern California? That day is expected to be this Friday (Dec. 26), with the heaviest congestion building in the late afternoon.

Experts say the I-10 freeway between Los Angeles and Palm Springs is expected to be the most congested.

The best time to drive, experts say, is Dec. 23 before 10 a.m. and on the weekend after the holiday before 11 a.m.

An allegedly knife-wielding man who contacted San Diego County sheriff's deputies Sunday near the Imperial Beach Pier was shot to death after indicating he wanted to be shot.

The man first encountered two deputies and a sergeant about 1:35 p.m. Sunday near the Imperial Beach Pier, at 940 Seacoast Drive, according to the San Diego Police department, which is investigating the shooting.

According to a statement from the SDPD, the man stepped away from deputies and pulled out a knife, "making statements consistent with wanting to be shot by the deputies, then advanced toward them holding the knife in his hand."

One deputy fired multiple shots at the man and struck him at least once, police said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, his name was not yet released.

The results of the SDPD investigation will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to determine if the deputy bears any criminal liability for the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police homicide detectives at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Holiday travelers are falling victim to sophisticated scams that cost them hundreds of dollars and compromise their flight reservations.

An emergency housing program that has kept hundreds of San Diego families off the streets is ending years earlier than expected.

