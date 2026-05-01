The Streamline: Military veterans board Honor Flight in San Diego for journey to nation's capital

Here is what you need to know in the May 1, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

It’s an honor-filled day in San Diego as dozens of military veterans depart for Washington, D.C., on their Honor Flight. Dani Miskell gets reaction from some local vets before they embark on their special trip.

Michael Chen is sharing how a San Diego teen is stepping up to help rebuild her hometown in Saipan after a devastating super typhoon.

And we’re tracking the latest jump in gas prices here in San Diego County and across the nation amid rising tensions in the Middle East.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, May 1 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, May 1

TOP STORY

It’s a meaningful morning at San Diego International Airport, where about 90 local military veterans are embarking on the trip of a lifetime.

They’ll fly to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor -- a journey that includes veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

WATCH — Reporter Dani Miskell is traveling with them on the Honor Flight, bringing us their powerful stories of service and sacrifice:

Trip of a lifetime for dozens of military veterans as Honor Flight set to depart San Diego Friday

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A former dance instructor was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually abusing minors who attended his classes, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police said officers took 39-year-old Darnay Luckie — also known as Ledarnay Luckie Fontenette — into custody on Wednesday following an investigation that began in December 2025.

According to police, three women claimed Luckie sexually abused them when they were teenagers.

Investigators said Luckie worked at the Carlsbad Performing Arts Academy in Carlsbad and DanceFX in San Marcos between 2011-2017.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims.

Former Carlsbad dance instructor arrested after allegations of sexual abuse

CONSUMER

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased 3.9 cents Friday to $6.103, its highest amount since Oct. 5, 2023.

The average price has risen 10 consecutive days, increasing 25.1 cents, including 2.7 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a 13-day streak of decreases totaling 11.7 cents.

The average price is 16.9 cents more than one week ago, 15.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.349 more than one year ago. It has risen $1.417 since the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran Feb. 28, moving within 33.2 cents of the record $6.435 set on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose 9.2 cents to $4.392, its highest amount since July 22, 2022. It has risen nine consecutive days, increasing 37.2 cents, including 7.1 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 33.3 cents more than one week ago, 32.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.205 more than one year ago. It has risen $1.41 since the attack on Iran, moving within 62.4 cents of the record $5.016 set June 14, 2022.

Click here to find the cheapest gas prices in your area

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

San Diego teen Devi Balachandra is turning heartbreak into action after a devastating super typhoon tore through her family’s hometown of Saipan.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with the efforts from ABC 10News viewers that are helping fill her family’s garage with supplies before she leaves on a relief mission:

Point Loma teen grateful for donation surge for typhoon relief mission

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