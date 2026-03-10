The Streamline: Middle East conflict equals pain at local gas pumps

Here is what you need to know in the March 10, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

As strikes intensify in the Middle East, we’re examining how the war with Iran is affecting San Diego County — especially at local gas stations.

We’re also following through on the journey of a San Diego man trying to return home after being stranded in Dubai when the conflict in the region began.

Plus, the Better Business Bureau outlines red flags to watch for as criminals exploit class action settlements to steal personal information and money.

One of the direct impacts of the war we’re seeing in San Diego County is the skyrocketing price of gasoline.

However, President Trump has dismissed the higher cost of gas, telling ABC News it’s “a little glitch” and claims the prices are a short-term sacrifice for stability in the Middle East.

The war is triggering the biggest disruption to oil supplies in history with the Strait of Hormuz -- a route that carries about 20% of the world’s oil -- effectively shut down.

In San Diego County, the average price for a gallon of regular gas went up by 9 cents overnight to $5.32 -- well above California’s and the national average.

For rideshare drivers, every mile on the road comes with a cost, and right now that cost is going up.

Some drivers ABC 10News spoke to said the higher prices at the pump can quickly cut into their earnings. One driver who has been with Uber in San Diego for over three years said the cost of gas, along with maintenance and other expenses, is making it nearly impossible to make a profit.

“We're very impacted with everything, especially with gas prices being so high, and then we have maintenance and all the other stuff that goes with it. It’s very sad to see that … it’s very difficult for us,” the driver said.

The driver went on to say the higher costs mean he now has to spend more hours on the road just to make the same amount of money, and sometimes that’s not even enough.

He added, “I drive all day. I put 10 hours a day and I'm not making anything after, like I said, gas … with gas being now $5.50 for the regular gas. I'm not taking anything home. In order to make $200 now, you got to spend 10 hours, 11 hours [on the road] and it doesn’t make sense.”

Check gas prices in your area at https://www.gasbuddy.com/gasprices/california/san-diego.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran launched new attacks on Tuesday at Israel and Gulf Arab countries as it kept up pressure on the Middle East in a war started by Israel and the United States that has rattled world markets and shows no signs of a letup.

In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people. Saudi Arabia said it destroyed two drones over its oil-rich eastern region and Kuwait's National Guard said it shot down six drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, firefighters battled a blaze in the industrial city of Ruwais — home to petrochemical plants — after an Iranian drone strike, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel's defense systems worked to intercept barrages from Iran.

US defense secretary threatens Iran with the ‘most intense day of strikes’

At the Pentagon, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Tuesday “will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran: The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever.”

Shortly before the statement, he said “the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest amount of missiles they have fired yet.”

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said U.S. forces hit more than 5,000 targets, and that their three objectives included destruction of Iranian ballistic missile and drone capability; hitting Iran's navy to allow movement through the Strait of Hormuz; and hitting “deeper into Iran's military and industrial base.”

The rhetoric was equally sharp from Tehran. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was “definitely not looking for a ceasefire.”

“We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again,” he said.

Another top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, appeared to threaten U.S. President Donald Trump himself, writing on X that “Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

Iran has been accused of plotting attempts to kill Trump in the past.

Witnesses reported hearing several explosions in Tehran in the afternoon as Israel commenced a new wave of airstrikes.

Attacks aimed at pressuring the US

Along with firing missiles and drones at Israel and at American bases in the region, Iran has also been targeting energy infrastructure and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for traded oil, sending oil prices soaring. The attacks appear aimed at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the U.S. and Israel to end their strikes.

Brent crude, the international standard, spiked to nearly $120 on Monday before falling back but was still at around $90 a barrel on Tuesday, nearly 24% higher than when the war started on Feb. 28.

Trump, who has previously said that the war could last for a month or longer, sought to downplay growing fears that it could take even longer, saying it was “going to be a short-term excursion.”

Still, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the strikes on Iran would continue.

“Our aim is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny, (but) ultimately it depends on them,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with Israel’s hospital and health system leaders. “There is no doubt that with the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones.”

Oil is rerouted as Strait of Hormuz is largely cut off

Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman — the gateway to the Indian Ocean — through which 20% of the world's oil is carried. Attacks on merchant ships near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, according to the International Maritime Organization.

A bulk carrier likely came under attack in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, with the captain reporting a splash and a loud bang nearby, according to a monitoring center run by the British military.

In a post on social media, Trump seemed not to acknowledge that, saying that “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard doubled down, saying it “will not allow the export of even a single liter of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice.”

Meanwhile, Amin Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco, said tankers were being rerouted to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, and that its East-West pipeline would reach its full capacity of 7 million barrels a day being brought to the Red Sea port of the Yanbu this week.

“The situation at the Strait of Hormuz is blocking sizable volumes of oil from the whole region,” he said, adding that tighter supplies would likely push the price per barrel globally even higher, translating to higher costs for gasoline and jet fuel.

“If this takes a long time, that will have serious impact on the global economy,” Nasser said.

Iranian women's soccer team gets asylum in Australia

Five members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who were in Australia for a tournament when the Iran war began were granted asylum, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told reporters in Brisbane.

The team drew widespread news coverage in Australia when players didn’t sing the Iranian anthem before their first match. The 26 players had arrived for the Women's Asian Cup last month, before the war started. They were knocked out over the weekend, raising the prospect of having to return home to a country under attack.

Burke, who posted photos on social media of the women smiling and clapping as he signed documents, said all players on the squad had been offered asylum.

It was not clear if or when the other 21 players would return to Iran.

Airstrike on Iran-linked militia in Iraq kills 5

As the conflict spread across the region, Israel launched multiple attacks on the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which responded by firing missiles into Israel.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have also launched attacks at U.S. bases in the country since the beginning of the conflict. Early Tuesday, an airstrike killed at least five militiamen of the 40th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the city of Kirkuk. Four were wounded, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters. It was not immediately clear who was behind the strikes.

Israel's military meanwhile reiterated a call for all residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes, saying it planned to “operate forcefully” there against Hezbollah.

Since the war began, at least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials.

A total of seven U.S. service members have been killed.

Story by Jon Gambrell, David Rising and Samy Magdy, Associated Press



Have you recently received a class action settlement notice? There's a chance it could be a scam.

A San Diego man and his girlfriend made a harrowing escape from Dubai this weekend after being stranded there for days after Iranian drone attacks filled the airport with smoke and missile alerts rattled the city.

Chad Cummins and his girlfriend had been traveling the world since November. They arrived in Dubai for a stopover just hours before the war started.

San Diegan escapes Dubai amid Iranian drone attacks, missile alerts

