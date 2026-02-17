The Streamline: Messy commute to start the morning with more rain on the way

Here is what you need to know in the Feb. 17, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

San Diego County has weathered one big round of rain so far, but even more wet weather is on the way and it’s having a major impact on this morning’s commute.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, an icon of the Civil Rights Movement, passed away early this morning. We’re looking back at his historic career and the legacy he leaves behind.

In consumer news, the Better Business Bureau has some simple tips you can use to protect yourself from an expensive mistake.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, Feb. 17 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, Feb. 17

TOP STORY

Showers are expected to return to San Diego County later Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday morning, with another bout of light rain expected the following night as well.

Meanwhile, rainfall from overnight led to slick and wet roadways that were likely to blame for multiple incidents on our freeways and highways during the Tuesday morning commute. Some of the notable incidents reported by the California Highway Patrol from early this morning:



Just after 4 a.m., near Sorrento Valley, multiple lanes were blocked on northbound I-805 near I-5 after a semi-truck jackknifed

In Rancho Penasquitos, a vehicle reportedly hydroplaned into the center-divider on westbound SR-56 near Camino Del Sur at around 4:12 a.m.

Flooding was reported just after 5 a.m. on multiple lanes of southbound I-5 just before Garnet Avenue in the Mission Bay area

Crews were called to Mira Mesa at around 4:45 a.m. after reports of flooding at the Mira Mesa Boulevard off-ramp from southbound I-15

Motorists traveling on southbound I-5 in Del Mar were dealing with a flooded right lane near Via De La Valle; the issue was reported just after 3:30 a.m.

Single-vehicle spinouts were reported in Clairemont (southbound I-805 at Balboa Avenue); Chula Vista (northbound I-805 near Bonita Road/E St. at 5:08 a.m.); Chula Vista (northbound I-805 at Telegraph Canyon Road at 5:17 a.m.)

Check the latest traffic conditions around San Diego County at https://www.10news.com/traffic.

Strong winds are expected late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday, with peak gusts below the desert slopes of the mountains as high as 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Very large waves are expected across coastal waters through Friday, with surf peaking Tuesday and Wednesday across west-facing beaches. High surf advisories and beach hazard statements are in effect for all coasts.

Gales will redevelop Tuesday evening and continue through Wednesday, generating hazardous boating conditions.

Monday morning produced the heaviest rain of three separate storm systems moving through Southern California this week. Forecasters said ponding of water on roads and minor street flooding in urban areas is possible during this week's storms, especially the San Diego River through Mission Valley.

The storms are also bringing heavy snow to the mountains above 6,000 feet, creating hazardous travel conditions through Thursday in local mountains, the NWS said. Snow levels as low as 3,500 to 4,000 feet are expected Wednesday night and may result in light accumulations along Interstate 8.

Temperatures are dropping as well. Wednesday is expected to be the coolest day this week with highs for the coast and valleys mostly in the 50s and around 60 in the lower deserts. These high

Next weekend is expected to be warmer and drier, with high temperatures warming to around 5 degrees above average on Monday.

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Rich Fury/Invision/AP Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives at the 4th Annual Wishing Well Winter Gala at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles.

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has died at age 84, months after going under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurodegenerative condition he was diagnosed with in 2024, his family confirmed.

Jackson rose to national prominence in the 1960s advocating for racial equity, economic justice and voting rights, working closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jackson twice ran for president, with his first campaign coming in 1984. His second campaign was more successful, as he came in second in the Democratic Party presidential primaries, winning 13 states. The 1988 contest featured several other future Democratic nominees, including Sens. Al Gore and Joe Biden.

READ THE FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/obituaries/civil-rights-leader-jesse-jackson-dies-at-84-after-battle-with-neurodegenerative-disease

CONSUMER

Scammers are out there looking for ways to steal your valuable personal information and hard-earned money.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau shows the steps you can take to protect yourself and your credit:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The CrossFit Humanity gym in Mission Hills once again dealt with significant flooding after Monday’s downpour.

Over the years, the gym on Pacific Highway has experienced flooding issues when the city is hit with heavy rain; employees have cited drainage problems in the area as the main reason.

WATCH — Ava Kershner follows through with how the gym is handling this problem for the second time this year:

San Diego CrossFit gym floods for second time this year

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: