The Streamline: McCann highlights Chula Vista's bright future in State of the City

Here is what you need to know in the April 29, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

From a massive new resort to a record-breaking budget, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann says he believes this is his city’s decade. We’re recapping the mayor’s State of the City address that celebrated Chula Vista’s continuing growth and bright future.

A local soccer coach got his stolen car back, but all of the equipment for his young players is still gone. Ryan Hill follows through with the overwhelming community response to save their season.

If you’re preparing your travel plans, consumer reporter Marie Coronel has the ways AI can track down great deals on flights.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for April 29 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, April 29

TOP STORY

It was quite an entrance for Chula Vista’s mayor at his State of the City on Tuesday night, as John McCann arrived at the Olympic Training Center with a skydiver and stepped onto the stage in a tuxedo.

In his address, the mayor discussed Chula Vista’s biggest budget ever — more than $617 million — and touted some big projects shaping the future of the South Bay city.

WATCH -- Reporter Adam Campos explains why McCann and many residents believe this is Chula Vista’s decade:

Chula Vista mayor celebrates city's wins, touts bright future

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

(AP) — Talks between Iran and the United States on ending the war seemed stalled Wednesday, despite U.S. President Donald Trump earlier claiming Iran had informed his administration that it was in a “State of Collapse.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized Iran’s handling of nuclear negotiations, saying it has failed to move toward a deal.

“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!” he wrote.

Trump’s post featured an AI-generated image of himself holding a weapon amid explosions with the caption “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY.”

Tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program rose before the war broke out, with Trump repeatedly vowing to ensure the country can’t build a nuclear weapon. Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is peaceful, though it enriched uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said its weekly oil import bill has surged by about 167% due to soaring global energy prices. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday the weekly oil import bill had risen from $300 million before the Middle East conflict to $800 million.

In a similar message, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the U.S.-Israel war, combined with retaliation from Iran such as choking the Strait of Hormuz, is costing the European Union almost 500 million euros ($600 million) a day, raising prices at the pumps and fears of a jet fuel shortage within weeks.

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

Many airlines are now using artificial intelligence to change ticket prices by the hour, but experts say you can use the same technology to your advantage.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down how AI can help save you hundreds of dollars when booking flights:

More travelers using AI to help find deals on flights

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A local youth soccer coach is relieved to have his stolen car back, but the costly team equipment that was inside is still missing.

The car was recovered in Alpine days after it was taken in Logan Heights, according to coach Tom Bui.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill follows through with what the coach is dealing with now and how the community is pitching in:

Soccer coach's stolen car recovered in Alpine but team equipment not inside car

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