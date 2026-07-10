The Streamline: Maya Millete's family still seeking justice despite conviction

Here is what you need to know in the July 10, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Jurors convicted Larry Millete of murdering his wife, Maya, but her family says the pursuit of justice continues beyond the verdict.

One year after the launch of the county’s Shelter Ready app, we examine what’s working, what’s not, and what’s been learned in the effort to address homelessness.

Heat advisories and an extreme heat warning remain in effect across San Diego County as Megan Parry's microclimate forecasts show how hot it could get in your neighborhood this weekend.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, July 10 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, July 10

TOP STORY

After a day of deliberations, a jury on Thursday convicted Larry Millete, the Chula Vista man accused of killing his wife Maya, who disappeared more than five years ago.

Millete was found guilty of first-degree murder and faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

During the trial, jurors were asked to determine whether Millete was guilty of first-degree murder in Maya’s disappearance, though they also had the option to consider lesser charges including second-degree murder or manslaughter.

FULL COVERAGE: Search for Maya Millete

In closing arguments, prosecutors argued the evidence showed Larry Millete killed his wife and successfully hid her body, which has never been found.

Millete’s defense attorneys maintained the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. They argued Maya could have disappeared voluntarily or potentially crossed the border.

The trial lasted seven weeks and included testimony from more than 60 prosecution witnesses, while the defense called three witnesses.

Maya Millete was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021. Larry Millete was arrested later that year and remained in custody as he awaited trial.

WATCH — Anchor Melissa Mecija recaps an emotional day after the verdict was read:

Larry Millete found guilty in death, disappearance of wife Maya

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States has launched new airstrikes against Iran, and Tehran responded by targeting Gulf countries.

The exchange of fire threatened an interim deal intended to help end the war in the Middle East.

Back-and-forth attacks have repeatedly threatened the ceasefire, but Thursday’s appeared bigger all around.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening salvos of the war, was laid to rest early Friday after days of public mourning.

The strikes came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz signaled the end of a fragile ceasefire and threatened to escalate the conflict if they didn’t stop.

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

Back-to-school shopping season is already underway, with major retailers rolling out discounts on supplies, clothing, and tech.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's Jane Caffrey shows the best ways to save money this July by starting early, stacking deals, and comparing prices:

Finding the best deals during back-to-school sales

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

San Diego County’s Shelter Ready app is showing promising results one year after launching to help connect homeless residents with available shelter beds more quickly.

ABC 10News has learned the app is helping outreach workers place unhoused San Diegans into shelters in about half the time it previously took.

The free app allows outreach teams to see real-time shelter availability and reserve beds immediately, while also giving county leaders valuable data about which shelter strategies are working and where gaps still exist. Officials say the information is providing a clearer picture of how many people are successfully finding shelter and how many are being turned away.

The San Diego Rescue Mission, one of the organizations helping lead the effort, says the app is improving coordination among service providers.

“This is an opportunity for us to get people off the streets immediately and get data to make sure our shelter system is right sized to meet the demands that our outreach workers are seeing,” said San Diego Rescue Mission Chief of Staff Paul Armstrong.

County leaders say the app’s early success comes as the latest Point-in-Time Count showed homelessness down 11%, with the District Attorney’s Office crediting the app as one contributing factor.

Officials are now working to expand its use, launch a public data dashboard during the app’s second year, and eventually create self-service kiosks at libraries and other public spaces so people can search for shelter on their own.

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