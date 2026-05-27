The Streamline: Last push to save city arts programs; more clouds expected today

Here is what you need to know in the May 27, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Tonight, the San Diego City Council will hold a special public hearing as the deadline approaches to approve Mayor Todd Gloria’s budget plan, with arts and culture advocates making a final push to prevent funding cuts.



Paid parking remains a hot topic, with one Adams Avenue business owner saying newly installed meters are forcing him to shut down.



If you’re looking for ways to keep the kids busy this summer, consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares tips on finding fun and educational camps without breaking the bank.



Prepare for another day of clouds and a chance for some drizzle across San Diego County today.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, May 27 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, May 27

TOP STORY

Several San Diego arts and cultural organizations are gathering at City Hall today in a final effort to protect programs facing steep cuts under Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed budget.

The mayor's plan would slash arts and culture funding by $11.8 million, reducing city grants from $13.8 million to less than $2 million.

At the Old Globe, leaders say the funding supports free programs in schools, libraries, veterans’ groups, and active-duty military communities, reaching more than 30,000 San Diegans each year.

Old Globe Arts Director Barry Edelstein said, “We’re in schools, we’re in libraries, we’re in veterans’ organizations, active-duty military, all for free. The Old Globe has the largest program of theater with incarcerated populations in the country. All that is served to San Diego for free and supported by this funding.”

Mayor Gloria said this year's budget required difficult decisions to prioritize what residents value most, including fixing streets, addressing homelessness, and supporting police and fire services.

He cited survey results showing public safety and basic city services as top priorities, stating, “My top responsibility, all the elected officials at City Hall’s top responsibility, is public safety. We are mandated by our City Charter to keep San Diegans safe.”

The City Council will vote on the final budget June 9, and arts leaders say today’s rally may be their last chance to influence the outcome.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

Several residents were forced to evacuate early Wednesday morning after a fire erupted in an apartment unit at a complex in Clairemont.

The fire was reported at around 2 a.m. at the Belden Village Apartments in the 7700 block of Belden Street, near Linda Vista Road.

ABC 10News learned one unit was destroyed in the blaze, while three others were damaged.

No injuries were reported, but multiple tenants were told to leave their homes during the firefighting response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CONSUMER

Families have a wide range of summer camp options in San Diego, from traditional day programs to specialty camps like drone flying and esports, but prices vary greatly depending on the type and length of the program.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel goes over expert recommendations that will pique kids’ interest but won’t break the bank:

Summer camp costs: How to find the right fit for your family and budget

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

North Park entrepreneur David Peterson is closing his planned premium cookie and beverage shop before even opening it, citing new paid parking meters on Adams Avenue.

WATCH — Peterson talks to Central San Diego reporter Yasmeen Ludy about his frustration with the city’s parking policy that is making the financial risk too high to continue:

Parking meter controversy: North Park business owner closes shop, cites new paid parking

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