The Streamline: La Mesa to vote on e-bike ban for kids under 12

Here is what you need to know in the May 12, 2026, Streamline newsletter :

A proposal to ban children from riding e-bikes in La Mesa goes to a vote today, and we’ll share why one councilmember has flipped her position and now plans to oppose it.

Plus, a lawsuit challenging San Diego’s new trash fee is headed to court. The mayor warns repealing it could bring major consequences for the city.

And if you’ve been getting texts about unpaid traffic tickets, Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau has quick tips to find out if you really owe money.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, May 12 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, May 12

TOP STORY

The La Mesa City Council is set to vote Tuesday on new electric bicycle rules.

The proposed ordinance — part of a regional e-bike safety pilot program — would ban children under 12 from riding e-bikes in certain parts of the city, citing a rise in crashes and complaints involving young riders. Violations could result in warnings, citations, or even confiscation of bikes.

The full council backed the ban in April, but after hearing from families, Councilmember Laura Lothian withdrew her support.

Parents have argued that e-bikes help solve La Mesa’s parking challenges and support a bike- and pedestrian-friendly community.

Lothian said the ordinance would punish parents who are riding safely with their children while doing little to stop reckless teen riders.

“So, we have families who moved here so that they could travel to the village and have breakfast, go to the farmer's market, and they're with their 9- and 10-year-olds on these little e-bikes. And if this law is enacted, they're breaking the law now, and the joy of riding their bikes together is taken out of the window,” Lothian said.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A legal battle over San Diego’s new trash fees is moving forward after the City Council on Monday opted not to vote on a proposed settlement that would have reduced monthly costs.

Homeowners behind the lawsuit want the fees thrown out entirely, claiming the city is charging far more than voters approved.

When the 2022 ballot measure passed, city leaders projected monthly bills between $23-$29. Instead, many residents are paying roughly $47.

The San Diego City Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Mayor Todd Gloria sent ABC 10News a statement on the issue, saying, in part: “Repeal of the trash fee would blow an estimated $150 million hole in the city’s budget. This would mean radical cuts to city services, including layoffs of firefighters and police officers and permanent closures of libraries and recreations centers.”

Attorney: City declines to settle trash lawsuit

CONSUMER

Scammers are now threatening to suspend your driver’s license over fake traffic tickets.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau shows how a text message scheme is targeting drivers and what the DMV says you should do if you receive one:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

High gas prices are hitting more than just drivers at the pump — they’re threatening the livelihood of a San Diego food truck owner.

WATCH — Ryan Hill shares how soaring fuel and propane costs are squeezing Ari Behbahani's nine-year-old business, all while she navigates personal health challenges:

High gas prices take a rough toll on local food truck owner

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