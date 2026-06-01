The Streamline: How issues important to San Diego County voters could help shape governor's race

Here is what you need to know in the June 1, 2016, Streamline newsletter :



With tomorrow being Election Day in San Diego and across California, we’re looking at some of our county’s top issues — ones that could help decide who advances in the race to become our next governor.



Emergency repairs are underway just days after a major pipeline break in Tijuana, bringing back that sewage stench to the South Bay.



Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how those empty bottles and cans at home could mean extra cash in your pocket.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, June 1 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, June 1

TOP STORY

Election Day is just hours away in San Diego and across California, and voters are preparing to make choices that could shape our state’s future.

WATCH — We’re taking a closer look at some of the most pressing issues facing our county and how they could influence which candidates move forward in the state gubernatorial race:

How local issues could potentially influence San Diego voters in governor's race

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission Tijuana Parallel Gravity Line collapse (May 30, 2026)

U.S. officials are urging Mexico to work nonstop to repair a ruptured wastewater pipe in Tijuana.

The break, which happened May 29, is the second in just two weeks.

Mexico shut down several pumps along the border for emergency repairs — a move that could bring foul odors to the South Bay and send more wastewater into the Tijuana River Channel in the coming days.

Replacement pipes arrived within 24 hours, but the fix could still take several days.

Meanwhile, U.S. teams are closely monitoring the border to prevent sewage from flowing into the river.



CONSUMER

Many San Diegans looking to get some extra cash are turning in their recyclables at local recycling centers as part of California's Redemption Value Program.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how you can get the most money from your bottles and cans and help the environment at the same time:

Many San Diego residents turning recyclables into money

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A beloved San Diego WWII veteran is about to prove age is just a number. Max Gurney, turning 105 on June 10, is heading on a two-week birthday adventure.

WATCH — Reporter Olivia Gonzalez-Britt follows through with more on Max's plans to celebrate another milestone in his life:

San Diego's adventurous 104-year-old Veteran

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: