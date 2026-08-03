The Streamline: High temperatures remain, with extreme heat warnings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the August 3, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

High temperatures are sticking around, with the inland communities and mountains under an extreme heat warning through 8 p.m. Monday.

A small brush fire in Lomita evacuated five homes early Monday morning, but crews were able to get a quick handle on the flames, knocking it down in about 30 minutes.

The City is making city-owned lots free again, but the San Diego Zoo could still charge people who live outside the city, which could change where people choose to leave their cars.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Aug. 3 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, Aug. 3

TOP STORY

Very warm conditions in San Diego County will continue in the coming days, with a subtle cool down through the middle of the week and increasing monsoonal moisture in the latter half of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for the inland communities and mountain areas through 8 p.m. Monday.

Today, some areas will be seeing triple-digit temperatures, such as Borrego Springs, with a high of 111, and Ocotillo Wells, with a high of 113.

Inland areas, such as Ramona, will see a high of 96 on Monday, and Alpine will see a high of 93.

Coastal communities will be in the lower to mid 80's Monday.

Subtle cooling and dry conditions are forecast through mid-week, with gusty winds in the passes during the afternoons, the NWS said.

Temperatures will gradually warm again heading into next weekend, with increased humidity and an increasing chance of thunderstorm activity in the mountains and deserts.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Lomita fire

A small brush fire caused five homes in Lomita to be evacuated early Monday morning.

Crews responded to 920 Cardiff Street just after 4 a.m.

The fire burned about a quarter to a half of an acre, but crews were able to get a quick handle on the fire, getting it under control in about 30 minutes.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the area is known for homeless encampments, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

CONSUMER

Gas prices are going back up, with the current average in the county costing $5.75 per gallon. And now people are trying to find new ways to save at the pump.

WATCH — ABC 10News reporter Ryan Hill shows us the new trend that's gaining traction:

Saving amid rising gas prices

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The City is making parking in city-owned lots free again starting next year. But the San Diego Zoo could still charge non-city residents to park.

WATCH — ABC 10News reporter Olivia Gonzalez Britt shows us how this might change where visitors leave their cars and could impact parking altogether:

Free Balboa Parking

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