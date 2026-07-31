Here is what you need to know in the July 31, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Sweetwater Union High School District student athletes are beginning fall sports practices today as an excessive heat advisory remains in effect through the weekend.

A former San Diego resident and CEO of a currency exchange business was arrested Thursday for allegedly hiring hitmen to murder someone.

Heat advisories and warnings go into effect across San Diego County.

THE STREAMLINE

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The Streamline: Heat warnings, advisories go into effect

TOP STORY

(KGTV) — Sweetwater Union High School District student athletes are beginning fall sports practices today as an excessive heat advisory remains in effect through the weekend.

Football, volleyball, field hockey and other fall sports began practice today, with most sessions starting around 3 p.m. — near the peak of the day's heat.

The district sent a memo to families this week noting the excessive heat advisory and encouraging students to wear light clothing, drink plenty of water and use sunscreen as needed.

At the new sports complex, the turf field is equipped with a cooling system that uses sprinklers to bring down temperatures. Athletics training rooms give students a place to train in the shade, and the district has added more water and ice machines around the track.

District officials say the most important tool, however, is making sure coaches are prepared to recognize the warning signs of heat illness.

"Our coaches do know how to kind of monitor it, make sure we're given plenty of water breaks, and looking out for a kid that maybe is a little lethargic, not with it compared to where they've seen him in the past, you know, so we take those precautions," a district official said.

Coaches are required to complete heat-illness training, and athletic trainers are on campus to respond if a student begins showing signs of heat illness — something the district says it will be watching closely as the fall sports season gets underway.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former San Diego resident and CEO of a currency exchange business was arrested Thursday for allegedly hiring hitmen to murder someone.

Marcos Arturo Kleiman Tronllan, 40, CEO of MoneyFlip LLC, formerly known as MXN Financial LLC, allegedly paid undercover federal agents to kill a Mexican businessman over money Kleiman claimed the man owed him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Earlier this week, agents showed Kleiman photographs and videos that supposedly showed the victim had been tortured and killed, then demanded payment, to which Kleiman allegedly replied, "Okay. Count on...count on it," prosecutors allege.

Kleiman was arrested Thursday morning in Miami, where he currently resides. He's expected to be extradited to San Diego to face federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kleiman was initially under investigation for allegedly using his business to launder drug proceeds.

Undercover Homeland Security Investigations agents reached out to Kleiman in February, and asked him to convert their money into cryptocurrency while suggesting the money came from drug sales.

Kleiman allegedly converted about $750,000 of the money provided by agents into cryptocurrency, then at some point agreed to pay $40,000 if they would kidnap and kill the Mexican businessman and recover the money he was owed, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

CONSUMER

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Electric and other zero-emissions vehicles are a common sight on the road here in California.

“We're seeing this transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles for economic reasons for the consumer,” Chris George, GM of Hyundai El Cajon, said.

George told ABC 10News he and his team sell a good amount of new and used models.

“This year because of the Iran conflict, we've seen gas prices go up significantly, and so we can't keep them in stock right now,” George said. “Matter of fact, we just had four hit today. But we have people coming in every day asking for them, and we've asked for an additional 60 cars to be in stock.”

Watch: New rebate for first-time zero-emissions vehicle buyers in California

New rebate for first-time zero-emissions vehicle buyers in California

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Crews from the City of San Diego spent Thursday morning working along I-5 in downtown San Diego clearing what was left of a large homeless encampment.

Things like bikes, an armchair, a big outdoor umbrella, a TV, and a ’70s swing chair were just some of the things picked up and tossed in a garbage truck. Not to mention, there was plenty of trash and debris littering throughout the area.

City of San Diego breaks down renewed deal for highway encampment clearings

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