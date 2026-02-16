The Streamline: Get ready for heavy rain and strong winds; new evidence in Guthrie search

Here's what's happening to start the work week in your Streamline newsletter:

We’re tracking a major winter storm that is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to San Diego County starting today, snarling travel and threatening power outages and potential flooding.

A piece of key evidence has been found as authorities continue their search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie who has been missing since Jan. 31.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel looks into a new housing trend in San Diego that is taking old hotels and turning them into new and affordable apartments.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Feb. 16 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, Feb. 16

TOP STORY

Periods of rain, wind, and mountain snow are expected Monday through Thursday in San Diego County, with a slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon through early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm will bring widespread heavy snow to the mountains above 6,000 feet, creating hazardous travel conditions through Thursday in local mountains, the NWS said. Snow levels as low as 3,500 to 4,000 feet are expected Wednesday night and may result in light accumulations along Interstate 8.

Gusty south to west winds are expected Monday from the coast to the deserts, with stronger and potentially damaging west winds along the mountain crests and adjacent desert slopes Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, forecasters said.

Moderate to locally heavy rain is expected below the snow level and ponding of water on roads and minor street flooding in urban areas is possible, especially the San Diego River through Mission Valley.

The incoming storm will generate strong winds with high and choppy seas beginning Monday, weakening a bit on Tuesday before increasing again on Wednesday, prevailing into Thursday night, the NWS said.

Increasing westerly swells will produce large breaking waves up to 8- 12 feet on most beaches across San Diego County from Monday afternoon through Friday morning. Widespread, strong rip currents are also likely with the waves and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. A high surf advisory is in effect.

A wind advisory has been issued from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County coastal areas and inland valleys. A high surf advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Thursday for coastal areas.

Lower elevation snow is possible Wednesday evening into Thursday, potentially as low as 3,500 feet Wednesday night. Chances of precipitation were expected to taper off Thursday into next weekend.

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

(AP) — The FBI says a glove containing DNA was found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home and appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door the night she vanished.

The glove, found in a field near the side of the road, was sent off for DNA testing.

The discovery was revealed days after investigators had released surveillance videos of the masked person outside Guthrie’s front door in Tucson.

Guthrie is the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie and was last seen at her home on Jan. 31. Purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets, but two deadlines for paying have passed.

'We still have hope': Savannah Guthrie pleads for mother's safe return as search enters week three

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

A growing trend in San Diego is helping address the housing shortage as companies convert vacant hotels into apartment complexes, offering residents new housing options at competitive rental rates.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel takes us through the development of an old hotel in Point Loma:

Hotel conversions creating affordable housing options around San Diego

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A Chula Vista family of four has been reunited after both parents were freed from ICE custody, ending more than two weeks of detention that left their two young sons without anyone to care for them.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo, who has been covering this story from the start, follows through with Rienaldo Chirino and Kris Estefany Pineda-Torregosa about their ordeal and how they plan to fight their case:

Chula Vista family reunites after parents released from ICE custody

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: