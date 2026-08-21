The Streamline: Frustration over school relocation plan; big win for Mission Beach volleyball players

Here is what you need to know in the August 21, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Parents at Del Sur Elementary School say a temporary solution to ongoing mold concerns is raising new questions as students finally prepare to begin the school year.

A San Marcos man was arrested for allegedly triggering a bomb scare in Carlsbad that led to evacuations and road closures.

After months of pushback over a controversial city rule, Mission Beach volleyball players are celebrating a major win.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, Aug. 21 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, Aug. 21

TOP STORY

Parents of Del Sur Elementary School students are raising concerns about the Poway Unified School District's plan to relocate students to Stone Ranch Elementary as the district continues addressing mold issues on campus.

One parent told ABC 10News the last-minute transition has created uncertainty for families, with questions remaining about classroom space, transportation and how long students will be displaced.

Del Sur Parents speak on temporary move to Stone Ranch Elem. amid mold concern

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

A San Marcos man was taken into custody after police said he left fake explosive devices outside of a Carlsbad building on Thursday.

Carlsbad police said an employee in the building found three suspicious tubes near an entrance in the 5900 block of El Camino Real.

The building and nearby area were evacuated, and a stretch of Orion Road was closed as police and a bomb squad investigated the discovery.

According to police, the items were identified as PVC pipes “constructed and labeled to resemble explosive devices.”

Investigators identified the suspect in the incident as 42-year-old Leobardo AlejandriGomez. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a fake bomb and threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police stated.



CONSUMER

With home prices nearing $1 million in San Diego County, renting may be the smarter financial choice for many people.

WATCH — Scripps News Group’s Jane Caffrey speaks with an expert about the financial advantages renters should consider in today’s housing market:

Rising costs may make renting a smarter financial move for some families

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

KGTV

Sunrise beach volleyball games at Mission Beach will continue after months of pushback over a City of San Diego rule.

Earlier this spring, the city began enforcing a rule that prohibited volleyball games on the beach before 8 a.m.

Several San Diegans said they had been playing early morning volleyball at Mission Beach for decades without problems until park rangers recently began enforcing the rule.

Players said rangers warned they could be cited if they did not stop playing.

The players later learned the enforcement stemmed from noise complaints filed by nearby residents, including some staying in Airbnb rentals.

One player told ABC 10News, “I’ve been here for nine years in charge of this volleyball court, and this is the first time that we’ve been approached by a ranger. And it’s been like this for 25 years, 20 years, that nobody’s ever enforced that law.”

Many players argued the noise from volleyball games was minor compared to other sounds commonly heard along the coast.

They launched a petition urging the city to allow the longtime 6 a.m. start time to continue.

After the petition gathered nearly 3,000 signatures, the city officially approved the earlier start time. The south Mission Beach volleyball courts can now open at 6 a.m.

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