The Streamline: Police chase ends in crash, shootout; IB co-op set to open

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, edition of the Streamline newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, Jan. 30 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, Jan. 30

TOP STORY

A police pursuit that began after a domestic violence call in Chula Vista ended in an officer-involved shooting in Spring Valley Thursday night.

According to authorities, at around 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista police officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident within city limits that potentially involved a firearm.

As responding officers collected information in a parking lot, authorities said the man suspected in the incident drove toward an officer, forcing the officer to jump out of the way.

Officers pursued the man to Spring Valley, where he rear-ended another vehicle and crashed into a fence in the 8600 block of Tyler Street, near Sweetwater Road. Authorities said the man then ran from the vehicle and fired several rounds at officers.

"Officers pursued him on foot. As they did, the suspect fired several rounds at the officers with a handgun. An officer and a sergeant returned fire, striking the suspect in the leg,” authorities stated.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people in the other car were also taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured.

As part of county protocol, the San Diego Police Department will investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.

WATCH — Reporter Ava Kershner breaks down the moments that led to the gunfire and talks to residents who witnessed the incident as it unfolded:

Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Spring Valley

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders were scrambling to save a bipartisan spending deal and avert a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday as Democrats have demanded new restrictions on federal immigration raids across the country.

Democrats struck a rare deal with President Donald Trump Thursday to separate funding for the Homeland Security Department from a broad government spending bill and fund it for two weeks while Congress debates curbs on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The deal came as irate Democrats had vowed to vote against the entire spending bill and trigger a shutdown in the wake of the deaths of two protesters at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis.

CONSUMER

If you’re thinking of getting Valentine’s Day flowers for that special someone, just remember that the number of deals and options will shrink as we get closer to Feb. 14.

WATCH — Scripps News Group consumer reporter John Matarese shows some of the ways you could get that beautiful bouquet without breaking the bank:

Valentine's flowers on a budget: Window for lower prices is closing fast

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

KGTV

The SunCoast Market Co-op, which has been 10 years in the making, is finally ready for customers in the South Bay.

Located at 600 Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach, the market stocks a good mix of local products, organic foods, and other items customers would find at the average grocery store.

Additionally, SunCoast Market has the only salad bar in Imperial Beach, a hot food section, and a dining area.

Because the market is a co-op, customers can also buy ownership stakes in the business and get discounts or rebates.

"Opening a co-op is not for the faint of heart. It's not easy to do, but it's something our community really needed. And it's so exciting to see it come together, see the product on the shelves. And we invite everyone to come check it out,” manager Kim Frink told anchor Jared Aarons.

The SunCoast Market Co-op will have 25 employees, and Frink said the market should add about $6.5 million per year to the Imperial Beach Economy.

The market’s grand opening is set for Saturday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE :



Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: