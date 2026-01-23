The Streamline: Rain around San Diego County today into the weekend; pros & cons of credit card rate cap

These are some of the key stories in the Jan. 23, 2026, edition of the Streamline newsletter:

Tensions broke in the La Presa neighborhood after a San Diego police officer shot a man who appeared to reach for a gun. We have the latest on the investigation and what the officer’s body camera footage captured in the moments that led up to the shooting.

President Trump is weighing a proposal to put a cap on credit card interest rates, but while it could have many positives for Americans -- especially those paying down debt -- some banks and economists are concerned the plan could backfire.

Meteorologist Megan Parry is breaking down the rainfall expected to shower San Diego County into this weekend in her microclimate forecasts.

A suspected auto thief was in stable condition Friday after a San Diego Police Department officer opened fire on him when he appeared to reach for what looked like a pistol following a chase that ended in a crash.

The pursuit from San Diego's Lincoln Park area to the La Presa community roughly five miles to the east began shortly after 12:45 p.m. Thursday, when patrol personnel tried to pull over the suspect in the vicinity of Euclid and Imperial avenues, SDPD Lt. Cesar Jimenez said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to yield and fled to the east, at one point running over a tire-flattening spike strip police laid in his path and eventually leading officers to a neighborhood in an unincorporated area north of Sweetwater Reservoir and just east of state Route 125.

There, the fleeing suspect lost control of the allegedly stolen car, sending it crashing off the roadway at Gillespie Drive and Jamacha Road at about 1:30 p.m., Officer Colin Steinbroner said. The out-of-control vehicle struck a light pole, which then fell onto an SDPD cruiser, the spokesman said.

At that point, officers had the suspect get out of the car and turn his back to them with his hands in the air, and then ordered him to lie down face first in the street.

In video footage captured by an officer's body camera and released by the SDPD early Thursday evening, the suspect can be seen getting onto his knees. Another officer can be heard asking, "Is that a real gun?," apparently referring to an object on the roadway near the suspect.

Moments later, the suspect leaned toward the object with his right hand extended toward it, and the officer whose body camera was recording the video fired two rounds at him, sending the suspect collapsing onto the asphalt.

Police release body camera video following La Presa officer-involved shooting

Paramedics took the suspect to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was treated for at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. His name and age have not yet been released

Along with the video footage, police released a still image of what they identified as the object that the suspect seemed to be reaching for -- described with seeming accuracy in an accompanying news release as "an item that appeared to be a firearm."

An officer was treated at the scene of the shooting for cuts suffered when the toppling utility standard broke a window on the patrol vehicle it landed on, Steinbroner said.

A woman who claimed to be the suspect's girlfriend told a reporter at the scene that he suffered from unspecified mental health issues.

There were no immediate threats to the community, but police advised the public to avoid the area. A stretch of Jamacha Road remained closed for several hours following the shooting.

The FBI and the United States Attorney's Office was monitoring the investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the pursuit or shooting to call the department's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Story by City News Service



BREAKING OVERNIGHT

TikTok has finalized a deal to create a new American entity, avoiding the looming threat of a ban in the United States that has been in discussion for years on the platform now used by more than 200 million Americans.

The social video platform company signed agreements with major investors including Oracle, Silver Lake and the Emirati investment firm MGX to form the new TikTok U.S. joint venture. The new version will operate under “defined safeguards that protect national security through comprehensive data protections, algorithm security, content moderation and software assurances for U.S. users,” the company said in a statement Thursday. American TikTok users can continue using the same app.

President Donald Trump praised the deal in a Truth Social post, thanking Chinese leader Xi Jinping specifically “for working with us and, ultimately, approving the Deal.” Trump add that he hopes “that long into the future I will be remembered by those who use and love TikTok.”

Adam Presser, who previously worked as TikTok's head of operations and trust and safety, will lead the new venture as its CEO. He will work alongside a seven-member, majority-American board of directors that includes TikTok’s CEO Shou Chew.

The deal ends years of uncertainty about the fate of the popular video-sharing platform in the United States. After wide bipartisan majorities in Congress passed — and President Joe Biden signed — a law that would ban TikTok in the U.S. if it did not find a new owner in the place of China’s ByteDance, the platform was set to go dark on the law’s January 2025 deadline. For a several hours, it did. But on his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep it running while his administration sought an agreement for the sale of the company.

“China’s position on TikTok has been consistent and clear," Guo Jiakun, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Beijing, said Friday about the TikTok deal and Trump’s Truth Social post, echoing an earlier statement from the Chinese embassy in Washington.

Apart from an emphasis on data protection, with U.S. user data being stored locally in a system run by Oracle, the joint venture will also focus on TikTok's algorithm. The content recommendation formula, which feeds users specific videos tailored to their preferences and interests, will be retrained, tested and updated on U.S. user data, the company said in its announcement.

The algorithm has been a central issue in the security debate over TikTok. China previously maintained the algorithm must remain under Chinese control by law. But the U.S. regulation passed with bipartisan support said any divestment of TikTok must mean the platform cuts ties — specifically the algorithm — with ByteDance. Under the terms of this deal, ByteDance would license the algorithm to the U.S. entity for retraining.

The law prohibits “any cooperation with respect to the operation of a content recommendation algorithm” between ByteDance and a new potential American ownership group, so it is unclear how ByteDance's continued involvement in this arrangement will play out.

“Who controls TikTok in the U.S. has a lot of sway over what Americans see on the app,” said Anupam Chander, a professor of law and technology at Georgetown University.

Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX are the three managing investors, each holding a 15% share. Other investors include the investment firm of Michael Dell, the billionaire founder of Dell Technologies. ByteDance retains 19.9% of the joint venture.

Story by AP Technology Reporter Kaitlyn Huamani

CONSUMER

President Trump has proposed a plan to cap credit card interest rates at 10%, and supporters say that could help American consumers pay down debt.

WATCH — Scripps News Group’s Jane Caffrey explains the drawbacks some economists and financial intuitions are warning about now:

What would a cap on credit card interest rates mean for consumers?

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

In just days, teams of local volunteers will head out before sunrise for a critical mission — San Diego’s annual Point in Time Count.

It’s a one-day effort that captures where and how people are experiencing homelessness, both on the streets and in shelters.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill shows how organizers and community members are getting ready to make every count matter:

Annual Point In Time Count for the unhoused one week away

