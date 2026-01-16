The Streamline: Warm weekend across San Diego County; some hope for US housing market

Thank goodness it's Friday, right?

This morning, we’re going over San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s State of the City address and his plans for the future of America’s Finest City, as well as the challenges of another big budget deficit.

Plus, reporter Michael Chen has more on the fresh start for a Spring Valley family recovering from last month’s storm and how ABC 10News viewers are helping make it possible.

In your microclimate forecasts, meteorologist Megan Parry gets you prepared for a pretty warm weekend across San Diego County.

TOP STORY

Delivering his State of the City address, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Thursday touted the city's progress on key issues such as homelessness, housing and infrastructure, while also acknowledging challenges facing the municipality while touting future projects.

Speaking from the Council Chamber in City Hall, Gloria said that over time, "progress stops being abstract, and starts being visible."

"Keep your eyes on the city we are building, and hold us accountable to build it," he said. "Five years ago, when I took the oath to be your mayor, I did so with open eyes. San Diego was ready to stop running from its problems. I believed the city was ready for a new era. We are a city in transformation, and you can see it."

Gloria said that previously, San Diego government had pushed problems down the road "for somebody, someday to solve," while costs rose, infrastructure aged and the city budget failed to keep up.

Some of the accomplishments Gloria mentioned were:

-- overall crime dropping by 6%, with murders decreasing 22%, sexual assaults falling 7% and vehicle thefts declining 22%

-- the city resurfacing or repairing 468 miles of roads over the past year and the anticipated completion of 370 miles of road repairs for the 2025- 26 fiscal year

-- 2,676 affordable residences funded through Bridge to Home, with funding coming soon for hundreds more

-- 4,300 affordable homes approved through Affordable Housing Permit Now, with another 2,000 "in the pipeline," according to Gloria's office

-- a nearly 14% reduction in homelessness, according to the point-in- time count by Regional Task Force on Homelessness, while the Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a "dramatic" reduction in tent encampments downtown

Gloria said that in response to a $318 million structural budget deficit, his administration had closed $270 million in a single year. He said the city trimmed the deficit by cutting $35 million in contracts and management positions; eliminating six departments; moving employees from leased offices into city-owned facilities, saving $13 million; and restructuring leadership.

Gloria said the city will face more tough budgetary decisions this year, with federal government funding reductions playing a role. Housing remains a big issue for San Diego, and "a great city is one where anyone who works hard and plays by the rules can (afford) to live here," the mayor said.

The city's housing agenda is one of the most ambitious in California, Gloria said, pointing to a recent report by UC Berkeley that he said backs that claim.

"We reformed outdated zoning to make room for new housing where it makes sense," he said, noting how the city updated its community plan in various neighborhoods, increasing capacity for up to 105,000 new homes.

"Still, I know that even with this progress, the cost of housing remains too expensive for too many families," Gloria said. "Until more San Diegans can look at their rent or mortgage without cringing, our work is not finished."

With the lack of housing being an American problem -- and not just one in San Diego -- "the federal government needs to get in the game," Gloria said, urging the Trump administration to do more to help people.

At several times during the hour-long address, people in the gallery heckled Gloria, with one woman yelling, "Free Palestine." One person loudly called out U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while others yelled that Gloria wouldn't meet with them.

Gloria criticized the Trump administration via its ICE operations for "waging a campaign of fear," resulting in families being torn apart, neighborhoods thrown into chaos and law enforcement put in situations they didn't ask for.

Gloria noted the recent fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, and the 2025 immigration raid in the San Diego neighborhood of South Park.

Gloria stressed that California law "prohibits local law enforcement from participating in federal immigration enforcement and that San Diego will continue to follow that law fully and without exception." He added that he signed an executive order last July providing specific direction on the topic to the San Diego Police Department.

"SDPD is here to protect our communities -- all of our communities -- including our immigrant community," Gloria said. "We are a border city. A proud binational city."

Gloria said this year, he will ask the City Council to approve a five- year plan to invest $119 million in Measure C funds to upgrade the San Diego Convention Center.

According to Gloria's office, the project "is expected to substantially increase the center's economic impact while creating more than 3,000 union construction jobs and approximately 7,000 permanent jobs."

The project represents growth and building a stronger S.D. for generations, Gloria said.

"The difference now is that more of the world is seeing it and choosing," said Gloria, adding that last year, World Wrestling Entertainment returned the city for the first time in a decade, and NASCAR will host an event in 2026.

Gloria said in 2027, the TED Conference will relocate to San Diego, which is also one of three cities being considered to host the 2029 Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded and injured veterans.

After the speech, the president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages said the organization thanked Gloria "for his commitment to invest in solutions that better the lives of all who call our region home."

"These past several years have seen steps taken by the city to increase the stock of affordable housing and expand the number of available shelter beds," Deacon Jim Vargas said in a statement. "Yet we are too far away from declaring the crisis our neighbors face, daily, on the streets, anywhere close to over.

"In his coming budget, we call on the mayor and City Council to increase investment in services that help people from falling into homelessness and address the myriad barriers that keep people from thriving, including substance use disorders, physical and mental illness and a lack of job training," Vargas added.

Story by Karen Weil, City News Service

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

MADRID (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Julio Iglesias on Friday denied allegations that he sexually assaulted two former employees, calling the accusations “absolutely untrue."

Media reports from earlier this week alleged Iglesias had sexually and physically assaulted two women who worked at his residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas between January and October 2021. A day later, Spanish prosecutors said they were studying the allegations.

“With deep sorrow, I respond to the accusations made by two people who previously worked at my home. I deny having abused, coerced or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and cause me great sadness," Iglesias said on Instagram.

Spanish news outlet elDiario.es and U.S. television network Univision Noticias published the joint, three-year investigation on Jan. 13 into Iglesias’ alleged misconduct.

A Spanish high court received formal allegations against Iglesias on Jan. 5, officials said. Iglesias could potentially be taken in front of the Madrid-based court, which can try alleged crimes by Spanish citizens while they are abroad, according to its press office.

A rights group representing the two women said they were accusing Iglesias of “crimes against sexual freedom and indemnity such as sexual harassment” and of “human trafficking for the purpose of forced labor and servitude." Women's Link Worldwide said the two women had presented the complaint to the Spanish court.

The 82-year-old is one of the world’s most successful musical artists, having sold more than 300 million records in more than a dozen languages. After making his start in Spain, Iglesias won immense popularity in the U.S. and wider world in the 1970s and 1980s. He is the father of pop singer Enrique Iglesias.

In 1988, he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Performance for his album “Un Hombre Solo.” He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2019.

“I had never experienced such malice, but I still have the strength for people to know the full truth and to defend my dignity against such a serious affront,” Iglesias wrote on social media.

He thanked those who had sent messages of support.

CONSUMER

Buying a home has felt out of reach for many Americans, but some experts believe 2026 could bring a little relief.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's Jane Caffrey spoke with an analyst who said mortgage rates could start to dip, which may bring more people back into the housing market:

Drop in mortgage rates in 2026 could bring potential homebuyers back to the market

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Three weeks after strong winds sent two large tree branches crashing into a Spring Valley home, nearly injuring a couple inside, ABC 10News viewers have stepped up to help the displaced family.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through on what's next for the Erwin family after the outpouring of community support:

Viewers help family that narrowly escaped injury from Spring Valley falling tree

