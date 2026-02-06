The Streamline: EPA head's sewage promise; buying jewelry for Valentine's Day

Here is some of what you need to know in the Feb. 6, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is promising an end to the Tijuana sewage crisis in San Diego’s South Bay. We’re getting reaction to Lee Zeldin’s update from the community and local leaders.

Reporter Laura Acevedo is following through as a local attorney is now representing a couple who were detained by ICE in Chula Vista as they dropped off their children at school.

If you plan to buy some jewelry for a Valentine’s Day gift, we have some methods you can use to save yourself hundreds of dollars.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visited San Diego on Thursday to discuss progress on the decades-long sewage crisis affecting South Bay communities.

Raw sewage from Mexico’s Tijuana River has been flowing into local neighborhoods for years, hurting businesses, families and visitors.

During his visit, Zeldin met with small business owners who described the crisis as a major quality-of-life issue.

He said many projects to reduce sewage flows now have shortened timelines and Mexico is holding up its end of the bargain.

"We are confirming, verifying that this work is progressing. There are projects slated for 2027. There is one project that is slated for 2028. It is our assessment that all of this needs to be completed in order to implement and have a permanent 100% solution,” Zeldin said.

In December, both countries signed an agreement outlining major wastewater infrastructure projects in Tijuana.

Zeldin said he verifies weekly that both countries remain on track and predicts beaches will reopen before the end of the Trump administration.

WATCH — Supervisor Paloma Aguirre talks to anchor Kimberly Hunt about Zeldin's comments:

Supervisor Aguirre reacts to Zeldin visit

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNS) - A Hawthorne man facing federal charges of allegedly sending a bogus ransom demand to relatives of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was expected to appear in court Friday in downtown Los Angeles.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home on Jan. 31, the victim of an apparent kidnapping.

Derrick Callella is accused in a federal complaint filed in Arizona with sending text messages on Wednesday to Guthrie's daughter and son-in-law that read, "Did you get the bitcoin were (sic) waiting on our end for the transaction." Guthrie's family on Wednesday released a video asking their mother's kidnapper to contact them, according to the complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, the text messages sent to Guthrie's family were traced to Callella's home, and he allegedly admitted sending the text messages. He also allegedly called a member of Guthrie's family shortly after sending the text messages.

Callella was arrested and charged Thursday with transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce, and without disclosing his identity, utilizing a telecommunications device with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass a person. He is tentatively set to appear in federal court Friday in downtown Los Angeles.

"The Department of Justice will protect victims and families at all costs, and grief profiteers will be held accountable," U.S. Attorney in Arizona Timothy Courchaine said in a statement. "This case came together in under 24 hours because of the coordinated work of the FBI, local law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California."

Callella is one of 13 Los Angeles County employees who were charged last year with filing false unemployment claims, collectively defrauding the state out of more than $430,000. According to the District Attorney's Office, Callella, 42, was a county Department of Health Services intermediate clerk who allegedly stole $9,984 in unemployment benefits between May 6, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2022. It was unclear if he is still employed by the county.

He was charged in that case with grand theft and presenting false claims. He is due back in Los Angeles Superior Court on March 5, when a date will set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Jewelry and Valentine’s Day go hand in hand, but we all know rings, necklaces, diamonds, and other pieces can all cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's John Matarese shows how you can score a beautiful gift for that special someone without spending big bucks:

How to gift Valentine’s Day sparkle, despite high gold and silver prices

A San Diego-based immigration attorney has stepped up to represent a couple detained by ICE in Chula Vista after seeing ABC 10News’ coverage of their case.

Nerea Woods reached out to help after learning about the detention of Reinaldo Chirino and Kris Estefany, who were taken into ICE custody over a week ago after dropping their two children off at school.

Woods is fighting to get both parents released from ICE custody while they contest their immigration case.

The couple's children are currently in the care of a family friend while their parents remain detained.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo follows through with Woods as she details her plans on fighting this case:

Parents detained by ICE get legal help as attorney fights for their release

