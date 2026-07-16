The Streamline: Fast-moving Thorn Fire in East County scorches over 1,000 acres

Here is what you need to know in the July 16, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



We have the latest on the Thorn Fire in the Boulevard/Campo area, which continued burning overnight and forced residents to evacuate.

We’re also hearing from San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl as the city scales back enforcement against street vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter.

And with Comic-Con just one week away, Marie Coronel breaks down some of the fun and free activities available for people without a badge.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, July 16 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, July 16

TOP STORY

Evacuation orders remained in place this morning as firefighters worked overnight to put out the fast-moving Thorn Fire in San Diego’s far East County.

The blaze ignited at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area near Buckthorn Trail in Boulevard, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire quickly spread and threatened numerous homes, prompting evacuation orders and warnings, as well as the closure of a stretch of Interstate 8.

Here’s what we know so far this morning:



Fire has scorched 1,201 acres with 10% containment, per Cal Fire

Evacuation center established at Golden Acorn Casino in Campo (1800 Golden Acorn Way)

All eastbound I-8 lanes except No. 1 lane closed at Crestwood Road

All westbound I-8 lanes except No. 1 lane closed at SR-94/Ribbonwood

Latest evacuation information at https://www.alertsandiego.org

AlertSanDiego.org

PINPOINT WEATHER FORECAST

Megan Parry's Super 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, July 16

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

San Diego police are investigating a person’s death in the East Village late Wednesday night.

An SDPD watch commander told ABC 10News that officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Park Boulevard, near the Central Library, just after 10:15 p.m. due to a report of deceased person.

The circumstances that led to the person’s death were not immediately known, but police are describing the incident as a homicide.

CONSUMER

Comic-Con 2026 is just one week away, but what if you don't have a badge to enter one of San Diego's largest events of the year?

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows some of the free outside festivities you can check out to still get in on the fun:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Street vendors could soon return to San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

Although “No Vending Zone” signs remain posted throughout downtown, a recent appellate court ruling found that several city regulations — including one in San Diego — conflict with state law.

Earlier this month, some San Diegans told reporter Yasmeen Ludy that the city has largely stopped enforcing the rules. Residents said they are concerned vendors may dump grease and trash into storm drains.

City officials said the court ruling has limited how police can enforce street vending laws. They also said staffing shortages require officers to focus on emergency calls and violent crime.

WATCH — Anchor Melissa Mecija sat down with SDPD Chief Scott Wahl to discuss how his officers are adjusting to the recent state ruling:

SDPD Chief Wahl discusses how department enforces street vending rules

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