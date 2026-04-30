The Streamline: FAA investigating reported plane-drone close call over San Diego

Here is what you need to know in the April 30, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

This morning, we’re getting new details about an FAA investigation into a reported near-miss between a United Airlines flight and a drone over San Diego.

We’re also tracking the City of La Mesa’s response to a hazardous ditch that’s threatening to consume a family’s backyard.

And, the hidden cost of going green: Consumer Reporter Marie Coronel reveals why some drivers are paying a premium just to own an electric vehicle.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, April 30 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, April 30

TOP STORY

A routine landing at San Diego International Airport turned tense on Wednesday after a United Airlines pilot reported a close call with a drone.

According to air traffic control recordings, the pilot spotted a small red object below the aircraft as it approached the airport. The FAA later confirmed it was a drone but said the plane did not make contact with it.

The United flight, carrying 48 passengers and six crew members, landed safely. Airline officials said the aircraft was inspected by maintenance crews and no damage was found.

Local drone operator Brady Spear told ABC 10News flying near airports requires special permission.

"In the areas … that's not restricted, you're still limited to 400 feet. So, the fact that this drone operator was at 3,000 feet was pretty scary."

Air traffic control warned other pilots in the area, but no further drone sightings were reported.

The FAA says the incident remains under investigation.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

A fire erupted at a commercial building in National City early Thursday morning, prompting a significant firefighting response.

The structure fire at 241 National City Boulevard, near 3rd Street, was reported at around 4:55 a.m. and led to a 2nd alarm activation.

An ABC 10News photojournalist arrived at the scene as flames shot through the building’s roof, but crews were able to stop the fire from spreading by 5:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

CONSUMER

If you're thinking about ditching a gas-powered car for an electric vehicle to save some money, there are some hidden costs you need to know about.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains why EV drivers are paying nearly 50% more to insure their rides:

Thinking of buying an EV to save on gas? Make sure you check insurance rates first

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

In January 2024, historic flooding damaged streets, homes, and businesses across the East County.

The downpour left its mark in the region, but the storms made a decades-old problem in one La Mesa neighborhood even worse.

WATCH — East County reporter Tali Letoi follows through with the city’s response to a drainage ditch eating away at a family’s backyard:

La Mesa approves fix for decades-old drainage ditch threatening home

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