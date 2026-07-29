The Streamline: Escondido leaders to consider new battery storage facility rules

Here is what you need to know in the July 29, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Escondido leaders are expected to vote on updated rules for the city’s battery storage facilities.

Father Joe’s Villages is taking major steps to keep homeless outreach services operating following city budget cuts.

Are subscription services quietly draining your wallet? Experts share tips on when to keep paying and when it's time to hit the cancel button.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, July 29 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, July 29

TOP STORY

Escondido leaders on Wednesday will consider new safety rules for battery storage facilities following several battery storage fires across San Diego County in recent years, including a 2024 blaze in Escondido that prompted evacuations and raised concerns among nearby residents.

WATCH — Anchor Gabe Salazar looks at the regulations that will be under consideration to protect the community:

Escondido leaders to discuss new rules for battery storage facilities

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

CAIRO (AP) — Jordan intercepted missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday, hours after the U.S. military said it knocked down another Iranian barrage launched against American forces in the Middle East, ending a brief pause in fighting between Tehran and Washington.

The U.S. also said it worked with Saudi Arabia to fire on Iran-backed militias in Iraq that have targeted the kingdom in recent days. The militias said at least 20 of their fighters had been killed.

The fighting came after days in which mediators said some progress had been made in negotiations to end the war, which began Feb. 28 with American and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Though the two sides signed an interim deal in June, intense bombing resumed this month over disagreements on how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway crucial for the world’s energy supplies that Iran effectively shut during the war.

The attacks again highlight how difficult it has been for U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war, which has caused the price of fuel and other basics to skyrocket far beyond the region and is deeply unpopular at home. In recent weeks, four U.S. troops died during the fighting, while the Pentagon asked an increasingly skeptical Congress for money to cover the conflict’s ballooning costs.

The renewed hostilities sent oil prices spiking. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped 3.1% to $84.58 a barrel.

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

Recent data shows a surge in subscription services as more Americans opt into automatic deliveries of groceries and other items.

But are subscriptions saving you more money than purchasing at a retail store?

WATCH — We compare the prices to find out if subscriptions are draining your bank account or cutting your spending:

Looking at the benefits of subscription services

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

After losing funding from the City of San Diego, Father Joe’s Villages is planning to build a new resource center for the area’s homeless population.

The new space will replace the Neil Good Day Center, which is slated to shut down by the end of this year.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill looks at how the nonprofit plans to fund the project with minimal help from the city:

Father Joe's in midst of replacing day center for homeless

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