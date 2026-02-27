The Streamline: EPA head Zeldin visits San Diego again; summer-like temps on tap

Here is what you need to know in the Feb. 27, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Welcome to Friday and to the hottest day of the week! Meteorologist Megan Parry is forecasting potential record-high temperatures and summer-like conditions for some parts of San Diego County today.

Lee Zeldin, the head of the EPA, is stopping in San Diego for the third time in his one-year tenure, but this time he is here to tour a local farm and is not expected to discuss the Tijuana sewage crisis.

We’re following through as community members are turning pain into action after a 72-year-old grandmother was killed in a suspected DUI crash in the East County.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin is visiting San Diego Friday to tour a local farm, according to his office.

In addition to the farm tour, Zeldin will address the media to speak on President Trump’s economic policies and how farmers have benefited from the Trump administration’s fiscal actions.

The trip to San Diego will be Zeldin’s third during his tenure -- his previous two visits focused on the decades-long Tijuana River sewage crisis in the South Bay.

Zeldin has promised to find a “100% solution” to the ongoing sewage issue, and he has worked with his Mexican counterparts over the past year to ensure both countries are working together to resolve the problem.

Parents, students, and educators packed a San Marcos Unified School District board meeting Thursday night to rally in support of district librarians – and they believe they left the meeting with a win.

The crowd gathered at the board meeting to voice their opposition to proposed budget cuts that would mean slashing librarian hours in half and eliminating their medical benefits.

The district has acknowledged it is facing an $11 million budget deficit, but community members argued children should not have to pay the price.

One librarian said in front of the board, "Having a full-time librarian at each school guarantees equal access to literature and information and student support removing these creates barriers to our most vulnerable students."

Many of the students who attended the meeting spoke about the impacts librarians have had on their lives.

One student said, "Elementary librarians do more than just check out books, but they plan lessons, teach research skills and help us discover our love for reading."

Another added, "For me, the library is a place where I can be myself and show who I really am. if you reduce Ms. Penas’ hours many students like me will not get help finding the books that make us love reading."

Parent Tara Ghiglieri said, "Students should be the last place where we cut the budget. The last place, not the first. So, what other places have they researched to try and find budget cuts outside of our children? Our children don't deserve this."

After hearing from community members, the board voted to revise the proposed cuts.

The district has not yet announced what changes will be made or when a new budget plan will be presented.

Many grocery stores are getting creative as more families look for ways to save money on meals.

WATCH — Scripps News Group consumer reporter Jane Caffrey looks into the rising trend of meal prep without the prep and where you can find savings:

Meal prep made easy: Grocery stores jump on the no-prep trend

Family members and friends gathered Thursday night at a memorial service for 72-year-old Josefina Sanchez, a grandmother who died in a Feb. 11 head-on collision in Crest.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with the effort underway to install safety measures on the stretch of La Cresta Road where the tragedy occurred:

Family mourns grandmother killed in crash; community pushes safety improvements

