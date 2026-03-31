The Streamline: Efforts to rebrand the newly renamed Farmworkers Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the March. 31, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Today's state holiday is officially now called Farmworkers Day, after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill renaming it from Cesar Chavez Day. This comes after abuse allegations against the revered labor leader.

In San Marcos, neighbors are remembering a couple killed in a house fire on Saturday night. And new details show the man who was arrested for murder was a tenant at the couple's home.

And temperatures are significantly cooling down, after seeing record highs, there's now a slight chance of a few light showers going into Wednesday morning.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Saturday, Feb. 31 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, Mar. 31

TOP STORY

cesar chavez day changes

Farm Workers Day will be observed on Tuesday after it was renamed. The holiday previously honored César Chávez amid sexual abuse allegations. The change was intended to shift the focus to the broader farm worker movement and its contributions, rather than a single individual.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the change into law. That was followed by San Diego County and the City of San Diego after a vote by the Board of Supervisors and an executive order from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Earlier this month, a New York Times article revealed multiple claims of sexual abuse against the union and civil rights leader. Among them is 95-year-old Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers with Chavez. Since the article was published, multiple states and municipalities have moved to rename celebrations, streets and other landmarks that bear Chavez' name.

Because of the holiday, most San Diego City and County offices, services and facilities will be closed today.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

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Inland

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

An investigation continues in San Marcos after a deadly house fire killed a couple on Saturday night.

The Sheriff's office arrested 33-year-old Juan Alvarado late Sunday for murder and arson.

New details show that Alvarado was a tenant of the couple at the home.

The couple has not yet been identified, but a close friend of the victims tells 10News that they allowed Alvarado to rent a spare room in the home on Lacebark Street and had asked Alvarado to move out after he got into fights with a roommate.

Alvarado is being held without bond, and his arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

CONSUMER

Scammers are targeting victims to withdraw cash from their bank accounts and deposit it into a crypto ATM, which transfers the funds directly into the scammer's account. The scam is growing, with millions of dollars being taken from Americans just last year.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau on how the scam starts:



WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A family still grieving the loss of a Chula Vista police officer who passed away last April is now facing another shocking loss.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with how the family is coping with the loss:

wft cvpd family tragedy

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