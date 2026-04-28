The Streamline: Details on alleged WHCD shooter's plans emerge

Here is what you need to know in the April 28, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

The suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting is now facing charges of attempting to assassinate President Trump. We look at what these and other charges reveal about his alleged plan to attack the event.

In Lemon Grove, construction is moving forward on a new tiny cabin community for the homeless, despite opposition from some residents. We track the project’s progress and bring neighborhood concerns directly to the mayor.

In consumer news, artificial intelligence is helping homebuyers save thousands of dollars. We explore the growing trend that’s replacing traditional real estate agents with technology.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for April 28 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, April 28

TOP STORY

The 31-year-old Torrance man who allegedly opened fire at a Washington, D.C., hotel where President Donald Trump was about to address the White House Correspondents' Dinner was charged Monday with three federal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president.

Cole Tomas Allen was also charged with transportation of a firearm and ammunition through interstate commerce to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The assassination charge alone could lead to a life prison sentence, officials said.

Allen made his initial appearance in federal court in Washington, D.C., Monday, when the charges were announced. Allen did not enter a plea on Monday. He is due back in court for a bail hearing on Thursday. A preliminary hearing -- at which a judge determines if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial -- was tentatively set for May 11.

Federal officials said Allen allegedly sent family members in Southern California a manifesto railing against the Trump administration moments before opening fire during the Saturday evening event.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. California time Saturday in a ballroom of the Washington Hilton, the same hotel where President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. Security video showed a man attempting to sprint past the security checkpoint, prompting several officers to draw their weapons. The assailant never made it into the main ballroom where the Correspondents' Dinner was being held one floor below, but he shot one Secret Service officer who was saved by a bullet-proof vest, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Monday.

Blanche said roughly five shots were fired by law enforcement at the suspect. Allen was not struck by gunfire, but he fell to the ground and was taken into custody. Widely circulated images from the scene showed the suspect now identified as Allen handcuffed and face down on a carpeted floor.

U.S. Secret Service agents rushed Trump and first lady Melania Trump out of the hotel and back to the White House. Vice President JD Vance was also rushed out.

Neither the president nor the vice president was injured.

According to Blanche and Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Allen on April 6 made a three-night reservation at the Washington Hilton for the nights of April 24-26. Trump had announced in early March that he planned to attend the Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.

Blanche said Allen traveled by train on April 21 from Los Angeles to Chicago, then from Chicago to the District of Columbia, where he arrived at 1 p.m. Friday and checked into the Hilton.

Pirro said Allen had a clear intent to assassinate Trump and "to bring down as many of the high-ranking cabinet officials as he could." She said the suspect was carrying a 12 gauge pump-action shotgun, a .38-caliber semiautomatic handgun, at least three knives "and all kinds of paraphernalia."

Pirro said the suspect's "manifesto" made his intentions clear. She quoted it as reading, "I am targeting administration officials. They are my targets and I'm prioritizing from the top down."

She said Allen also vowed to engage with anyone who tried to block him from entering the ballroom where the dinner was being held.

Allen's parents' Torrance home, where he lived, was also searched after FBI agents. Video from the scene late Saturday night showed a large law enforcement presence, including SWAT-type personnel and equipment outside Allen's house. Shortly before midnight, video showed agents had entered the home.

Investigations by the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. were continuing.

According to multiple media reports, Allen sent his manifesto to family members about 10 minutes before the disruption at the Correspondents' Dinner, calling himself the "Friendly Federal Assassin" and stating that he was trying to kill members of the administration.

"Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I'm not the person raped in a detention camp. I'm not the fisherman executed without trial. I'm not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration," Allen wrote. "Turning the other cheek when `someone else' is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes."

According to media reports, the manifesto was provided to police by a relative of Allen's. The Associated Press reported that Allen's brother contacted police in New London, Connecticut, after receiving the writings.

The AP also said federal agents had contacted Allen's sister in Maryland, who allegedly told them her brother purchased several weapons from a California gun store and kept them at the Torrance home without his parents' knowledge. She added that her brother was prone to making radical statements, the report said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Allen has been employed part-time since March 2020 at Torrance-based C2 Education, a private company that prepares students for college entrance exams. C2 Education provides "tutoring, test prep and college counseling," according to its website. It also named Allen on its social media accounts as Teacher of the Month in December 2024 at C2 Education.

Allen identified himself on LinkedIn as a "self-employed" indie game developer, having apparently released on Steam an "atomic fighting game" in 2018 called Bohrdom, which was advertised using accounts on YouTube and Twitter.

A game trailer caption described it as a "non-violent, skill-based, asymmetrical fighting game loosely based on a chemistry model that is itself loosely based on reality."

Allen wrote on his page that he is a "mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth."

Allen earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Caltech in 2017, according to his LinkedIn page, and a master's degree in computer science from Cal State Dominguez Hills in 2025.

Officials at Cal State Dominguez Hills issued a statement late Saturday confirming that he graduated from the university last year.

"A student named Cole Allen graduated with a master's degree from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025," the statement said.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge confirmed that Allen was an intern there in 2014.

"NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory unequivocally denounces violence and extends our condolences and support to all those impacted by this incident," the agency said in a statement. "We can confirm that the suspect interned at JPL for approximately three months in 2014."

Torrance Mayor George Chen went to the Allen home Saturday night, and told a reporter Allen was not an employee of Torrance Unified School District.

"We are aware of reports identifying the suspect as a resident of Torrance," Chen said in a statement late Saturday night. "While that connection is deeply troubling, one individual's alleged actions do not define our city or the values of the more than 143,000 residents who call Torrance home. Torrance is a community built on respect, diversity, hard work, and public safety."

Paul Thompson, a deputy Los Angeles County district attorney who is running for a seat on the county Superior Court and has a campaign sign on the front lawn of the Allen house, told the California Post that he's lived next door to the family for a couple years but didn't know Cole Allen.

"I didn't really know the guy that's accused of committing the crimes in DC last night," Thompson said. "I know his parents," he said, describing them as "pretty normal, non-violent and friendly."

Shortly after being evacuated from the ballroom, Trump took to social media to recount the event.

"Quite an evening in D.C.," the president wrote on X. "Secret Service and law enforcement did a fantastic job ... The shooter has been apprehended." He said he recommended that the show go on but it was up to law enforcement, and the dinner was canceled.

After being returned to the White House, Trump stood behind a podium and made a public address before taking questions. Among his comments, he said he saw "a tremendous amount of love and coming together" in the ballroom when the shots were first heard, before he was rushed from the scene. "I heard a noise. I thought it was a tray going down. It was a gun," Trump said.

He reflected on the video showing the man running toward the ballroom.

"He was like a blur on tape. They didn't let him get through," Trump said. He said one Secret Service agent was shot but was saved because he was "wearing a very good bullet-proof vest." The president said, "He's doing great. Great shape. Very high spirits."

Law enforcement performed "exactly as they were supposed to," he said.

"Not a particularly secure building," Trump said of the ballroom, where has attended multiple events during his time in office. He said the new ballroom he is building in place of the demolished East Wing of the White House will be more secure, and that there has been great demand for it by previous presidents.

"It's a dangerous profession," he said about the job.

Asked why he feels he has been the target of multiple apparent assassination attempts, he said, "The people that do the most ... make the biggest impact ... they go after them," he said. "I hate to say I'm honored by that."

He said he hoped the dinner could be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

"I was set to really rip it," Trump said. "I'll be very boring the next time."

Trump was expected to speak further about the case on CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on X to say he was "relieved everyone at the White House Correspondents' Dinner is safe tonight based on initial reports. A free press is foundational to our country. Violence is never acceptable."

California Republican Party Chairwoman Corrin Rankin also issued a statement, condemning repeated instances of politically related violence.

"The attempted assassination of President Trump and mass shooting [near] other guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was a terrible act of violence," Rankin said. "This violence must stop now. Democrats must end their violent rhetoric; their words have consequences and are causing real harm.

"The assassination of Charlie Kirk and the multiple assassination attempts on President Trump's life prove that violent rhetoric is creating a deadly environment. The California GOP stands with President Trump and every victim of political violence."

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

(AP) — The Trump administration seemed unlikely Tuesday to accept Iran's offer to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. lifts its blockade on the country.

The proposal would postpone discussions on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, something that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to rule out in a Fox News interview Monday.

“We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point,” he said of the proposal, which was delivered to the U.S. by Pakistan.

The White House said U.S. President Donald Trump's national security team discussed the offer and Trump would address it later.

The offer emerged Monday as Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Russia, which has long been a key backer of Tehran. It was unclear what, if any, assistance Moscow might offer now.

Since the war began, at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and at least 2,521 people in Lebanon, where fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group resumed two days after the Iran war started. Another 23 people have been killed in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Sixteen Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, 13 U.S. service members in the region and six U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have been killed.

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

Buying a home in San Diego is already expensive, but now a new AI-powered real estate tool is promising to save potential buyers tens of thousands of dollars.

WATCH — Reporter Gabe Salazar shows how homebuyers are cutting out the cost of a real estate agent through the TurboHome service:

AI-powered tool helping homebuyers save during purchasing process

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Construction is underway on a controversial homeless housing project in Lemon Grove.

The planned tiny homes community has been years in the making, shifting from site to site amid steady opposition from some residents.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill visited the Lemon Grove location, taking neighbors’ concerns directly to the mayor:

Construction for tiny homes for homeless in Lemon Grove begins

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