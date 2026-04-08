The Streamline: Deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido; homicide investigation in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the Apr. 8, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Police are now investigating a homicide that happened overnight at T+C park near the Fashion Valley Mall, as well as a deadly officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Escondido.

Iran, the U.S. and Israel said they reached a deal for a two-week ceasefire, with Tehran saying it would negotiate with the U.S. in Islamabad beginning Friday.

San Diegans pay the "sunshine tax," with housing driving up the cost of living. ABC 10News consumer reporter Marie Coronel takes a look at a new solution to create more affordable housing.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Apr. 8 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, Apr. 8

TOP STORY

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. will work with Iran to “dig up and remove” its enriched uranium that was buried under joint U.S-Israeli strikes last summer.

The president said on social media that “There will be no enrichment of Uranium” and that none of the material had been touched since the June attacks.

Trump had previously said the U.S. would retrieve the deeply buried material, which is expected to be an intensive undertaking, if it struck an agreement with Iran.

Trump added: “We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran.”

This comes after Iran, the United States and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire, an 11th-hour deal that allowed U.S. President Donald Trump to pull back from his threat to unleash a bombing campaign that would destroy Iranian civilization. Hours after the announcement, Iran and Gulf Arab countries reported new attacks on Wednesday.

It was not clear if the sporadic attacks would be enough to scuttle the deal, which U.S. Vice President JD Vance called “fragile.”

Even before the new strikes were reported, much about the deal was unclear as the sides presented vastly different visions of the terms.

— Iran said the deal would allow it to formalize its new practice of charging ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but the terms were not clear, nor was whether ships would feel safe using the crucial transit lane for oil. It also was unclear whether any other country agreed to this condition.

— Pakistan, which helped to mediate the deal, and others said fighting would pause in Lebanon, where Israel has launched a ground invasion against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. Israel said it would not.

— The fate of Iran's missile and nuclear programs — the elimination of which were major objectives for the U.S. and Israel in going to war — also remained unclear.

In the streets of Tehran, pro-government demonstrators screamed: “Death to America, death to Israel, death to compromisers!” after the ceasefire announcement and burned American and Israeli flags.

The chants underscored the anger animating hard-liners, who have been preparing for what many assumed would be an apocalyptic battle with the United States. Trump warned Tuesday that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” if a deal wasn’t reached.

Story by Associated Press

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Police are now investigating a homicide and a deadly officer-involved shooting in two separate incidents overnight.

In Escondido, just after 10 p.m., sheriffs responded to reports of a stabbing in unincorporated Escondido.

Deputies found the suspect at a home on the 2800 block of N Broadway.

There, deputies negotiated with the suspect before the suspect was shot just before 2 a.m., and died at the scene.

Investigators have not yet shared what led up to the shooting.

Meanwhile, a homicide investigation is underway near the Fashion Valley Mall.

Police responded just after midnight to the intersection of Fashion Valley Road and Riverwalk Drive, at T+C park.

Google Maps

So far, police have only confirmed that one person was killed, and no arrests have been made.

CONSUMER

Living in San Diego can cost a pretty penny, with it costing 47% more than the national average. And what's the biggest driving factor for such a high cost of living? Housing.

WATCH — ABC 10News reporter Marie Coronel looks into a unique solution to help create more affordable housing across San Diego:

board housing bills

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The latest threats in the war with Iran are causing tensions to grow for San Diego's Iranian-American community, with some now torn between the hope for a new government in Iran and their concerns for loved ones.

WATCH — Reporter Adam Campos follows through with an Iranian immigrant who still supports the U.S. involvement in the war, but only to a certain extent:

wft iranian community

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