The Streamline: County Supervisors to decide on immigration agency training at local facilities

Here is what you need to know in the August 18, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is set to vote today on whether immigration enforcement agents can continue training at county facilities.

Students at Del Sur Elementary are still waiting to return to class as crews continue addressing mold concerns on campus.

Considering solar panels? The Better Business Bureau's Joe Ducey explains how homeowners can avoid scams while trying to cut energy costs.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, Aug. 18 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, Aug. 18

TOP STORY

Today, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is set to consider ending agreements that have allowed federal immigration agents to use county firing ranges, including the sheriff’s facility in Otay Mesa.

Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Paloma Aguirre are leading the push to remove Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies from county facilities, arguing local taxpayer resources should not support the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

The supervisors say the issue goes beyond the roughly $126,000 the county receives annually through the leases, emphasizing concerns about immigrant families already living in fear.

If approved, the move would give federal agents 10 days to stop training at the facilities.

County records show the ICE agreement dates back to 2021, while the Customs and Border Protection contract began in 2017. Because the agreements generated less than the threshold requiring board approval, they were executed without a public vote.

The supervisors argue the contracts no longer align with county values and policies.

“Our local public facilities should serve our residents, not support federal immigration operations that disregard and trample upon due process and the rule of law,” Lawson-Remer said.

Immigration enforcement activity has increased across San Diego County over the past year. Since 2024, ICE and CBP agents have logged nearly 4,000 hours at the Otay Mesa firing range.

Data shared by Rep. Mike Levin’s office shows ICE has removed more than 16,000 people over the past 15 months, though the agency did not specify how many had criminal records.

Supervisor Jim Desmond opposes ending the contracts, saying the change would force agents to travel long distances for training and reduce staffing in the field.

“Whether you like what ICE is doing or not, or the way they've been carrying it out, I think we all agree, more training is key, and that's what's going to fix things and make them better,” Desmond said.

The proposal is expected to pass with support from the board’s Democratic majority.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Cal Fire San Diego

Firefighters stopped a Campo-area brush fire from spreading out of control amid hot and dry conditions Monday.

The Church 2 Fire ignited for unknown reasons at around 2 p.m. on 36800 Church Road, just south of Interstate 8, and quickly burned dozens of acres and threatened nearby homes.

As the flames spread, evacuation orders and warnings were issued for residents near Live Oak Springs Road and Old Highway 80.

Just before 5 p.m., firefighters stopped the fire’s forward rate of spread. All evacuation orders/warnings and road closures linked to the fire were lifted about an hour later.

Cal Fire officials said the Church 2 Fire charred at least 132 acres and was 5% contained as of Monday evening.



CONSUMER

Solar panels can lower energy bills, but for some homeowners, scams and shuttered companies have turned those savings into expensive systems they can’t use or fix.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau has the warning signs homeowners should look out for before thinking of going solar:



WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Families at Del Sur Elementary are still waiting to find out when students can safely return to campus after mold spores were discovered in several areas of the school, delaying the start of classes.

The Poway Unified School District says students could return as soon as Thursday if post-remediation test results come back clear, but some parents say they’ve raised health concerns for years and remain worried about long-term safety.

WATCH — Reporter Karina Vargas follows through with what families are demanding from the district and the latest timeline for reopening:

Del Sur Elementary kids still stuck at home as families wait on mold test results for the return date

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