The Streamline: Could Larry Millete murder trial be delayed again?

Here is what you need to know in the April 24, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

There’s a new push to delay Larry Millete’s high-profile murder trial, with his defense team asking that the lead prosecutor be removed from the case.

President Trump says he’s in no hurry to end the conflict with Iran -- what he plans to do instead to secure a key oil shipping route as gas prices climb.

Tired of tossing spoiled groceries? We have details on the simple change that could save your family roughly $1,500 a year.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, April 24 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, April 24

TOP STORY

Larry Millete is once again seeking to delay his murder trial. He’s accused of killing his wife, Maya, who disappeared in early 2021 and has never been found.

After years of postponements, the trial is set to begin next month. But Millete’s attorneys have filed a motion accusing Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles of misconduct -- claiming she elicited false testimony, misled the judge, and submitted evidence she allegedly knew was illegal.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office says the motion is simply a tactic to distract from the murder charges.

A judge is expected to rule on the request by the end of next week; if granted, the case would be handed to the State Attorney General’s Office, which could push the trial back by at least a year.

'They are very serious allegations:' Larry Millete's defense team accuses the prosecutor of misconduct

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

(AP) — President Trump this week extended a ceasefire to give the Iranian leadership more time to come up with a “unified proposal” on ending the war, while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.

In a post Thursday, Trump claimed a leadership rift between moderates and hard-liners was confounding Iran. “Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know!” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly said during the ceasefire that began April 8 that his team is dealing with Iranian officials who want to make a deal, while acknowledging that his decision to kill several top leaders has come with complications.

Iran’s president and its parliament speaker posted statements on social media declaring the country has no hard-liners or moderates.

"We are all Iranians and revolutionaries,” they said.

A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Trump's claim of a leadership rift was a “deflection.” Other Iranian officials said on social media that the country was united.

Trump, while speaking to reporters at the White House, pushed back against questions about the conflict exceeding the four-to-six-week timeline that he and aides previously set for the war.

“I don’t want to rush myself,” Trump said, adding that the U.S. “took the country out” militarily in the first four weeks.

“Now all we’re doing is sitting back and seeing what deal" can be made. "And if they don’t want to make a deal, then I’ll finish it up militarily,” Trump said.

He said he would not use a nuclear weapon against Iran.

Meanwhile, three aircraft carriers were in the region after the USS George H.W. Bush arrived in the Indian Ocean. One carrier was in the Arabian Sea and another was in the Red Sea, military officials said.

Story by The Associated Press

CONSUMER

Busy families are finding big savings in the frozen food aisle -- ditching pricey takeout and delivery for quick, affordable meals.

WATCH — Scripps News Group’s Jane Caffrey shows how this trend could help you save hundreds of dollars a year:

More families turn to frozen foods to stretch budgets, limit waste

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

During this week’s California governor’s debate, the six candidates graded Gov. Newsom’s handling of homelessness from A to F, reflecting sharply different views.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill follows through with some San Diego non-profit leaders to get their reaction to each candidate's stance on the homeless issue:

Local non-profits weigh in on gubernatorial debate, state of homelessness

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: