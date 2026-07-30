The Streamline: Cliff jumpers ignore lifeguards' warnings despite recent rescues

Here is what you need to know in the July 30, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Despite repeated warnings, lifeguards say beachgoers are still attempting dangerous stunts along San Diego’s coastline, leading to water rescues.

San Diego is mourning the loss of Chargers legend Billy Ray Smith Jr. ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins looks back at the life and legacy of a local favorite.

Sewing is making a comeback, and Ryan Hill shows how needle-and-thread skills are helping people save money.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, July 30 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, July 30

TOP STORY

As temperatures climb across San Diego once again, many people are heading to the coast and into the water to cool off.

But along with dangerous surf and strong rip currents, lifeguards are also dealing with beachgoers attempting risky stunts at Sunset Cliffs.

WATCH — Reporter Olivia Gonzalez-Britt shares lifeguards’ dire warning after two cliffside incidents went viral for all the wrong reasons:

Lifeguards say cliff jumpers still ignoring warnings despite recent rescues

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Former San Diego Chargers linebacker and college football hall of famer Billy Ray Smith Jr. has died. He was 64.

Smith's family said in a statement Wednesday that Smith died following a bout with CTE-caused dementia.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of our beloved Billy Ray Smith Jr., who passed away peacefully surrounded by family,” the statement said. “Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength. Billy Ray brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the world as a devoted father, husband, son, and loyal friend."

Smith played 10 seasons with the Chargers after being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick of the 1983 NFL draft out of Arkansas. He was named to the Chargers' 50th anniversary team after racking up 15 career interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and 13 forced fumbles.

Smith became the sports director at ABC 10News following his playing career and was co-host of a long-running radio show while covering college and professional football for national TV broadcast.

Smith was a two-time All-American at Arkansas and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He starred at Plano Senior High School in Texas.

His father, Billy Ray Smith Sr., also played at Arkansas and in the NFL from 1957-70 with the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts.

WATCH — ABC 10News' Ben Higgins takes us through the life and career of Billy Ray Smith Jr.:

Chargers legend Billy Ray Smith Jr. passes away

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

A skill from the past is coming back to life: More San Diegans are learning the old-school skill of sewing to help save money.

WATCH: Reporter Ryan Hill shows how learning to stitch can help you beat the high cost of clothing:

Sewing classes seeing more demand from those looking to learn the trade

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The Poway Unified School District is now reviewing conditions at a Rancho Bernardo elementary school after ABC 10News reported residents' concerns about untrimmed palm trees they believe are a wildfire risk.

Since the story aired earlier this week, more residents contacted ABC 10News saying they have been trying for several years to get the issue resolved.

WATCH — Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish follows through with why the district believes it is not responsible for the trees on school property:

Councilmember asks fire department to inspect overgrown palm trees residents fear could spark a wildfire

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