The Streamline: City of San Diego making big changes to trash fees, Balboa Park paid parking

Here is what you need to know in the May 21, 2026, Streamline newsletter :

In a big reversal, City of San Diego leaders reached agreements to resolve two controversial issues -- scaling back trash fees and ending paid parking at Balboa Park.

Meanwhile, as the investigation continues into this week’s deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, Dani Miskell reports on one of the suspect’s prior encounters with law enforcement.

And Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish examines new legislation aimed at closing a loophole that allows doctors accused of sexual misconduct to keep treating patients.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, May 21 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, May 21

TOP STORY

In a significant policy shift, San Diego city officials on Wednesday announced plans to scale back trash collection fees and eliminate paid parking at Balboa Park.

The change to the trash fees stems from a lawsuit filed by several residents, but a tentative settlement was reached earlier this week.

Previously, trash pickup for city residents could cost as much as $55 per month. Under the new agreement, the fee will drop to roughly $39 per month starting July 1, 2027.

In addition, parking at Balboa Park will be free for everyone beginning in early 2027.

City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said the delayed timeline for implementing the changes will help the city maintain services in the meantime.

"You have seen the challenges we are facing in meeting the budget demands of the next fiscal year. Were we to reduce the trash fees immediately, we would have had to explore increasing fees elsewhere or cutting services elsewhere,” he told the media.

The settlement also removes the possibility of these issues appearing on the November ballot.

Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement, saying, “The settlement is a compromise that resolves multiple existing threats that could have forced more than $150 million in additional cuts. To reach this agreement, both sides had to make concessions. It is not perfect or ideal, but my responsibility is to protect what matters most for San Diegans, and on the whole, this agreement does that by protecting San Diegans from far deeper cuts to essential services like police, fire protection, libraries, and parks.”

The City Council is scheduled to formally vote on the deal June 8.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Sources told ABC 10News that one of the suspected Islamic Center shooters had previously caught the attention of police after reportedly expressing interest in mass attacks and extremist ideology.

A year ago, Chula Vista officers reviewed Caleb Vasquez's social media, which sources say was filled with neo-Nazi rhetoric.

WATCH — South Bay reporter Dani Miskell explains why CVPD did not pursue an arrest:

Chula Vista Police had prior contact with one suspect from Monday's shooting

CONSUMER

Choosing the right credit card can be tough, especially with so many options available. Experts say doing your homework is essential to find out if a specific card is a good fit for your needs.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel brings you the expert advice to help you avoid paying for perks you don't need:

How to get the most from your credit card

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A California state senator is taking aim at doctors accused of sexual misconduct. San Diego’s Akilah Weber Pierson is introducing a bill after a Team 10 investigation exposed a loophole letting some keep practicing.

WATCH — Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish explains why, even if the bill passes, several doctors could still hold on to their licenses:

Doctor sexual misconduct bill introduced after Team 10 exposes loophole in state law

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: