The Streamline: Chaos continues at San Diego International Airport

Here is what you need to know in the March 27, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Overnight, the Senate approved a deal to fund the TSA, offering hope for relief as security delays continue to plague airports nationwide.

But even with the bill’s passage — and the potential end to long wait times — a new staffing shortage at San Diego International Airport threatens to bring more travel chaos.

Meanwhile, with gas prices surging and no slowdown in sight, Scripps News’ Jane Caffrey shows how a trip to the auto shop could save you money at the pump.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, March 27 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, March 27

TOP STORY

KGTV

Travelers at San Diego International Airport are facing a one-two punch of problems: Long security lines and a shortage of air traffic controllers, both contributing to major flight delays.

As of 4 a.m. Friday, more than a dozen flights — mostly arrivals — were delayed due to the air traffic control staffing issue.

On Thursday night, dozens of flights were pushed back anywhere from 20 minutes to nearly three hours because of the lack of staffing.

The shortage of air traffic controllers is unrelated to the partial government shutdown, but the combined impact is forcing many travelers to arrive hours before their scheduled departures.

Even with a deal to end the shutdown on the table, long lines at San Diego International Airport could last into the weekend, especially with the influx of spring break travelers.

Airport officials say the worst wait times typically occur during early mornings (6 a.m.–8 a.m.), midday around 12 p.m., and evenings from 5 p.m.–7 p.m.

Travelers were advised to check flight status updates at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

In a rare overnight vote, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, ensuring Transportation Security Administration workers will finally receive paychecks after a 42-day partial government shutdown.

The deal does not include funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and certain parts of Customs and Border Protection.

The Senate’s action comes as President Trump announced he would sign an executive order to pay TSA employees.

During the shutdown, TSA agents called out sick in record numbers, causing massive delays for travelers at airports nationwide.

The Senate deal also does not include immigration reforms for ICE agents. Democrats had pushed measures to ban masks and require judicial warrants for some ICE arrests.

The bill now heads to the House, where lawmakers could vote on it Friday.

Senate approves TSA funding, leaves immigration enforcement out of DHS deal

CONSUMER

As gas prices rise in San Diego County and across the U.S., getting the most out of every gallon is more important than ever.

WATCH — Scripps News Group’s Jane Caffrey breaks down the essential car maintenance tips that can help drivers save money at the pump:

Expert vehicle care strategies to help drivers spend less on gas

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

More than two months after a memorial tree honoring a murdered teen was vandalized at Crown Point Park, a new tree stands in its place thanks to a donation from an ABC 10News viewer.

Vandalized memorial tree for murdered teen replanted at Crown Point

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