The Streamline: Changes to CalFresh benefits take effect, thousands facing cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the Apr. 1, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Changes to CalFresh eligibility affecting certain non-citizens take effect, removing thousands of non-citizens, including refugees and asylum seekers, from the program in San Diego County.

President Trump is expected to address the nation later today with an update on the war in Iran. This comes as he says he hopes the war could end this month.

NASA is preparing for the Artemis II launch later today, its first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years. And the astronauts will splash down off the coast of San Diego following the 10-day mission.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Apr. 1 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday Apr. 1

TOP STORY

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Changes to CalFresh eligibility affecting certain non-citizens will take effect Wednesday, potentially impacting thousands of recipients in San Diego County.

The county Health and Human Services Agency said the changes stem from federal policy updates outlined in H.R. 1 and will make some non-citizens ineligible for food assistance benefits.

Those affected include certain asylees, refugees, parolees, individuals with deportation or removal withheld, conditional entrants and victims of trafficking, according to the agency.

"Noncitizens already enrolled, including asylees and refugees, will have their eligibility reviewed at their next renewal," the agency said on its website.

County officials urged recipients to submit renewal paperwork on time, keep their contact information updated and respond promptly to any requests for documentation to ensure their eligibility can be reviewed.

Officials also suggest that CalFresh recipients keep their contact information updated via:



Their BenefitsCal portal (benefitscal.com)

Calling the Access Line (1-866-262-9881)

Visiting a Family Resource Center (locations are listed here)

Beneficiaries should immediately respond if the county contacts them and submit all required paperwork, officials said.

The agency said additional assistance is available through the County Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

Additional changes tied to the federal law are expected to take effect June 1, including expanded work requirements for certain adults without dependents and reduced exemptions for some groups.

Nonprofits that offer free food or resources, regardless of a person's immigration status, are:



211sandiego.org, which offers a countywide list of food resources

The San Diego Food Bank, which also has an online map of emergency distribution sites, open times and eligibility

Feeding San Diego, which hosts pop-up distributions at locations around the county, along with an online food distribution and pantry map; and

Jewish Family Service, which holds drive-through distribution on a weekly basis.

CalFresh is the California version of the federal food assistance program also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as EBT or food stamps. The program is entirely federally funded, but is managed by states and administered by counties.

More information is available through the county at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa.html.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

U.S. President Donald Trump said the military could end its Iran offensive in two to three weeks and will shift responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz to countries that rely on it for oil and shipping, as the White House announced a prime-time presidential address on Wednesday evening on the war.

Trump expressed frustration Tuesday with allies who have been unwilling to do more to support the U.S. war effort, telling them to “go get your own oil.” Trump recently has vacillated between insisting there is progress in diplomatic talks with Iran and threatening to widen the war.

In an interview with pan-Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged receiving direct messages from U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. He insisted, however, that there were no direct negotiations and said Iran has no faith that talks with the U.S. could yield any results, saying “the trust level is at zero.”

Trump said the U.S. “will not have anything to do with” what happens next in the vital waterway that has been closed by the Islamic Republic. Instead, he told reporters, the responsibility for keeping the strait open will rest with countries that rely on it. Gulf states rely on the waterway for both exports and imports, including food, and 20 percent of the world's oil supply flows through it.

U.S. gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday, as the Iran war continues to push fuel prices higher worldwide. Analysts say those high fuel costs will trickle into groceries as businesses’ transportation and packaging costs pile up.

Story by AP

CONSUMER

Shoppers should expect higher prices this year when looking to fill their Easter baskets, but there are some ways you can save this year.

WATCH — ABC 10News Marie Coronel takes a look at some free, family fun events this weekend:

Easter Free Events

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

U.S. Small Business Administration Deputy Administrator Bill Briggs met with local leaders and small businesses on Tuesday in a Disaster Roundtable in Imperial Beach to discuss the decades-long Tijuana sewage crisis in the South Bay.

The SBA normally helps businesses recover from a natural disaster, like a wildfire or a major earthquake.

Briggs says as the Environmental Protection Agency takes the lead on trying to clear the smell, the SBA will determine if the South Bay sewage crisis qualifies for additional help, like disaster assistance.

Following the round table, the Deputy Administrator visited the Imperial Beach sewage leak site, where he was joined by Imperial Beach Mayor Mitchell McKay.

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